Are Swick Mining Services Limited’s (ASX:SWK) Interest Costs Too High?

Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of AU$47m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Since SWK is loss-making right now, it’s essential to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SWK here.

How much cash does SWK generate through its operations?

SWK’s debt levels surged from AU$26m to AU$29m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at AU$11m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, SWK has generated AU$16m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 55%, indicating that SWK’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In SWK’s case, it is able to generate 0.55x cash from its debt capital.

Can SWK pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at SWK’s AU$22m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$43m, with a current ratio of 1.96x. Usually, for Metals and Mining companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ASX:SWK Historical Debt January 7th 19 More

Can SWK service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 35% of equity, SWK may be thought of as appropriately levered. SWK is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. Investors’ risk associated with debt is very low with SWK, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

SWK has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure SWK has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Swick Mining Services to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Valuation: What is SWK worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SWK is currently mispriced by the market. Historical Performance: What has SWK’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



