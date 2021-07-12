Swicord: Community conciousness needs to be awakened

Billy Hobbs, The Union-Recorder, Milledgeville, Ga.
·4 min read

Jul. 12—After a weeklong investigation into the fatal shooting of a man and his sister and the wounding of the woman's longtime boyfriend, Milledgeville police are still no closer to solving the case, The Union-Recorder has learned.

Detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department's Detective Bureau are still tracking down leads in the case, but as of Thursday afternoon, they had none, according to Chief Dray Swicord.

"We have zero leads," Swicord said. "We really need the public's help."

Since the shootings, police have urged anyone with information about the case to come forward and talk with them.

"We've gotten nothing," Swicord said.

The Independence Day weekend shootings left Tyric James Justice, 30, and his sister, Erica Lachell Reaves, 43, dead. Officers with the Milledgeville Police Department discovered both of them dead at the scene.

The bodies of both victims were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Decatur for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

A third person, meanwhile, was critically wounded. Police identified that man as Quincy Lamont Jackson, 38, who remained in critical condition on Friday. Jackson has undergone several surgeries since being taken from the scene of the shooting to The Medical Center at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Two other survivors from the shooting included a teenage boy and his sister — both of whom were in their bedrooms and who were not harmed. Even though they heard the gunshots, neither of them reportedly came out of their bedrooms until after police arrived, according to a family member.

Even though no one has been arrested in connection with the shootings inside a duplex apartment on Laura Court in what is known as Duplex City, police have now ruled out the possibility of the crimes were the result of a home invasion.

Instead, the shootings are now believed to be gang-affiliated.

"It's definitely gang-affiliated," Swicord told the newspaper during an interview Thursday afternoon. "I know there's a gang-affiliation involved."

Asked why he thinks police haven't received a lot of information from the public, Swicord said he believes residents are afraid.

Swicord said to get the public's help, people's consciousness must first be awakened.

"We can't do this by ourselves," Swicord said. "We've got to have the public's input."

Right now, police still aren't exactly clear about what took place.

They have discovered that the shootings were not the result of a home invasion, which was what police initially thought might have triggered the gunfire that erupted inside Reaves' apartment.

"There was no forced entry," Swicord said. "Obviously, the (front) door was opened, willingly. Theoretically, it tells us that whoever opened the door knew the person."

Swicord said detectives believe there was only one assailant responsible for the shootings.

"I do not think there was more than one shooter," Swicord said. "I think only one person was doing the shooting."

It's possible, though, that the shooter was accompanied by one or more individuals.

"But that's just a guess," the police chief said.

Police said nothing was taken from the residence.

"Right now, we really don't know why this happened," Swicord said. "We can't call it a home invasion, and you can't call it a robbery."

Detectives have been unable to talk to Jackson, the third shooting victim, yet, the police chief said.

Swicord said he hopes that Jackson regains consciousness enough that he can provide detectives with information that could help them find the person responsible for the shooting.

The police chief said he met with detectives again on Thursday afternoon to get an understanding of what has been learned and what has yet to be established.

"We're trying anything we can try now to get answers from the public," Swicord said. "We're going at all angles."

Initially, the neighborhood where the shootings took place was canvassed by police officers and detectives a couple of times in an attempt to gain information from residents about what they might have seen or heard.

Since then, officers and detectives have gone back to the neighborhood hoping they can find somebody that knows something, but their attempts have proven fruitless.

"We've gone door-to-door trying to seek information, but we haven't been able to get very much," Swicord said.

He said that's disheartening.

"I think that's the disheartening thing of all law enforcement agencies today is that you just can't get the public's input for one reason or the other," Swicord said. "It's the times we live in now where nobody trusts anybody."

Nevertheless, police detectives are still in need of the public's help to assist them in finding the killer in this double-murder case.

Information can be passed on to detectives with the Milledgeville Police Detective Bureau by calling 478-414-4090. Anyone providing information is reminded that they can either use their name or they don't have to give their name.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell sentenced in child endangerment case

    Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was sentenced to probation and community service after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a relationship he had with a minor.

  • Curfews return in Spain as infections soar in young people

    Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people. Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations. Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average.

  • White House touts Biden's anti-gun violence strategy ahead of meetings with local government officials

    President Joe Biden will play host to a number of local government officials at the White House Monday afternoon to discuss his strategy to combat gun violence and crime, which directs local municipalities to shift pandemic aid funding to violence prevention programs.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • Murderer Allegedly Prayed To 'Alligator God' That His Victim's Body Would Never Be Found

    The Everglades is a vast area of wetlands in Florida, much of it isolated and teeming with wildlife. As such, bodies have been dumped in the Everglades, in the hope alligators will eat them and destroy evidence of a crime. In one 2007 case, though, somebody spotted the remains before they could be lost forever. On April 28, 2007, a local fisherman contacted police after spotting a human head wrapped in a bag in the water being circled by alligators. Authorities retrieved the head, but had little

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • 'Fear on top of fear': Why anti-gun Americans joined the wave of new gun owners

    All his life, Jabril Battle was anti-gun. Then came the pandemic, the lockdown, the shortages and a feeling that at any moment, things could blow. Battle bought a Beretta. Drawn to last summer's protests against police violence, Savannah Grace found herself face-to-face with a camo-clad officer's long gun. She'd always hated guns, but went out and got a Glock 45.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. In blue cities and red s

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Take a look inside this underground crypto mining farm in Ukraine with its 3,800 PlayStations and 5,000 computers

    Police said that the illegal operation, the largest seen in Ukraine, was stealing as much as $259,300 worth of electricity from the grid every month.

  • Thieves get away with $250K worth of jewelry in Campbell

    Surveillance video shows thieves inside a Campbell jewelry store getting away with $250,000 worth of merchandise, according to the owner.

  • New January 6 bodycam videos show police trying to help a trampled Trump supporter being brutally beaten with flagpoles and batons by mob

    New video footage from police bodycams released Friday of the January 6 Washington riot shows officers dragged into a mob and beaten.

  • ‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Helps Lead To Arrest In Texas Tow Trucker’s Brutal 2003 Murder

    For more than 17 years, Jerry Don Humphrey’s sister, Rita, has kept a constant watch on her brother’s murder investigation. On December 22, 2003, Humphrey, who ran a tow truck and repo operation in Stafford, Texas, was shot to death as he slept in his bed. The case has never been solved. In an episode of “Cold Justice,” airing on Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo head to Stafford, a city outside Houston, to look into Humphrey’s brut

  • Victim's negligence cited as defense in youth abuse case

    Attorneys for New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center are suggesting that a man who claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by multiple counselors as a teen was partially responsible for at least some of the alleged abuse. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. More than 300 men and women later came forward with similar allegations spanning six decades, but a judge dismissed their class action lawsuit in May, and their attorney is now preparing hundreds of individual lawsuits like Meehan’s.