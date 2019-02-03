SWIFT Announces PoC Gateway With R3, but Remains Overall Hesitant About Blockchain

On Jan. 30, major global banking payments network SWIFT announced it plans to launch a proof-of-concept (PoC) of a gateway — titled GPI Link — that will allow blockchain software firm R3 to connect to SWIFT’s Global Payments Innovation (GPI) payments from its platform.

Therefore, SWIFT has made another step toward adopting blockchain, despite having expressed concerns over the technology's maturity in the past. However, SWIFT’s competitors have already voiced their concerns, saying that the new system is not decentralized enough.

Brief introduction to SWIFT’s relationship with blockchain

SWIFT is a 46-year-old Belgium-based interbank messaging service and a co-operative owned by about 11,000 member banks in more than 200 countries. Its network handles as much as $5 trillion worth of transactions per day worldwide, according to the United States Department of Treasury data, which includes more than half of all high-value cross-border payments, as per the Financial Times, making SWIFT one of the most significant players in the banking industry.

SWIFT’s relationship with blockchain — the technology that seems to have the potential to improve cross-border payments — has been somewhat rocky. After all, the international banking network had asserted its dominance in the financial field long before the blockchain arrived: In the 1970’s, SWIFT replaced the low-speed Telex system with a unified system of codes to name banks and describe transactions, transferring financial messages with greater speed and security.

First, in December 2015, Wim Raymaekers, head of banking and treasury markets at SWIFT, announced that the banking network may integrate fintech innovations — including blockchain — to implement faster and transparent cross-border payments.

Further, in April 2016, SWIFT and global consulting services company Accenture released a joint report that looked at the use of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) in financial services. Specifically, the paper acknowledged some strengths of the blockchain — like efficient information propagation, traceability, simplified reconciliation, trusted system and high resiliency.

However, the report also noted that the technology was not mature enough to be used on an industrial scale. Namely, SWIFT and Accenture argued, the technology lacked regulatory compliance, standardization, identity framework, cyber defence and scalability.

Nevertheless, a year later, in April 2017, SWIFT announced that it was going to use the Hyperledger Fabric v 1.0. — a permissioned blockchain framework hosted by the Linux Foundation — to update its practices of cross-border market payments.

Thus, the proof-of-concept (PoC) tested whether DLT can make cross-border payments more efficient, transparent and quick. It became part of SWIFT’s larger program to increase transparency and traceability of its cross-border payments through its GPI service, which was launched earlier in February 2017. Significantly, GPI promises “faster, same day use of funds” — which is a longtime needed update to the conventional banking system, where typical international payments take three to five working days to complete. Nevertheless, the GPI itself is technically a messaging system, and despite supporting real-time, end-to-end tracking, it is not blockchain-based.

PoC implies testing feasibility of a project before it is fully realized — which is why SWIFT limited the experiment to its DLT sandbox, instead of rolling out an untested product to the main network, upon which thousands of banks around the world rely on a daily basis.

First, SWIFT’s PoC members included 12 financial institutions — such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon and others — who had their own nodes deployed within the network’s DLT sandbox. Later, in July 2017, SWIFT’s test project added an additional 22 banks, including Commerzbank, Société Générale and JPMorgan Chase Bank.

In March, SWIFT revealed that it had finished the PoC test of blockchain. The banking network was left somewhat disappointed with the technology, stating that blockchain is not ready for mainstream use as “further progress is needed before it will be ready to support production-grade applications in large-scale, mission-critical global infrastructures,” although the tests themselves went “extremely well.”