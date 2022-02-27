SWIFT Ban Means the Fed May Need to Be Ready With Dollars

SWIFT Ban Means the Fed May Need to Be Ready With Dollars
Benjamin Purvis
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the view of prominent Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar, who published a note Sunday examining the consequences for money markets of the decision to take some lenders off SWIFT, a system that facilitates international payments between institutions.

Drawing comparisons with the 2008 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. failure and the pandemic-related market seizures of March 2020, Pozsar warns that “central banks should stand ready to make markets on Monday again.”

“Exclusions from SWIFT will lead to missed payments and giant overdrafts similar to the missed payments and giant overdrafts that we saw in March 2020,” Pozsar wrote. “Banks’ inability to make payments due to their exclusion from SWIFT is the same as Lehman’s inability to make payments due to its clearing bank’s unwillingness to send payments on its behalf. History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes.”

In Pozsar’s view, current excess reserves and reverse repurchase agreement facilities won’t be enough, and monetary authorities will need to act. And the upshot from that is that the Federal Reserve, which has been paving the way to start shrinking its balance sheet through so-called quantitative tightening, might actually expand it again first, according to Pozsar.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan joins U.S., others in excluding Russia from SWIFT system

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will join the United States and other Western countries in blocking certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tokyo will put sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and extend $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Kyiv, Kishida told reporters. "This Russian invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo and shakes the international order to its core," Kishida said.

  • SocGen, Credit Suisse Halt Russian Commodity Trade Finance Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA and Credit Suisse Group AG halted the finance of commodities trading from Russia as the Ukraine war fueled concerns about the widening impact of sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Centr

  • India Pledges to Support Emergency Oil Releases to Calm Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, will support initiatives to release emergency reserves to calm prices that surged on concern Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will disrupt global supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up U

  • BP to Exit Its 20% Stake in Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Tal

  • U.S. Will Target Putin’s Assets Like Every Other Tyrant

    Peter Klaunzer/Pool/Keystone viaGetty ImagesPresident Joe Biden is planning to levy sanctions personally against Russian President Vladimir Putin as he wages an all-out assault in Ukraine, the White House announced on Friday, a major escalation in the economic punishments being levied against Russia and its leadership.“In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov,” White House press secretary Je

  • BitConnect’s Kumbhani Charged by U.S. in $2.4 Billion Ponzi Scam

    (Bloomberg) -- BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani was indicted by a U.S. grand jury on charges he orchestrated a global Ponzi scheme that raised $2.4 billion from investors in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform, according to a Justice Department statement.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEU Will Shut Its Airspace to Russian Planes: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian B

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Trial Reveals Greed, Graft From 1MDB Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s dirty laundry has been airing in a New York courtroom, from a fast-escalating racket to loot Malaysia’s wealth fund to the handsome compensation given a high-flying grifter.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up

  • Russia facing total isolation over Ukraine after ally China refuses to back them at UN

    Russia was looking increasingly isolated in its decision to invade Ukraine, after China, one its closest allies, chose not to side with Moscow at a key vote at the United Nations.

  • Russia braced for 'free fall' in rouble

    Russia is braced for a collapse in the rouble after Western governments cut much of the country's financial system off from the global Swift payments network and pledged to freeze central bank assets in the most punishing sanctions to date.

  • A Stock Trader’s Guide to a World Where Oil Costs $100 or More

    (Bloomberg) -- The inflation challenge is at the top of investors’ minds after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to spike above $100 a barrel, adding to a flurry of red flags that equities were already grappling with.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central Ban

  • BP’s Rosneft Alliance Tested by U.K. Tough Talk on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government has argued for some of the toughest possible sanctions on Russia. At the same time, BP Plc holds one of the single biggest foreign investments in the country. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pro

  • Germany in talks with Uniper over LNG terminal - paper

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German government had asked utility firm Uniper to resume its plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Sunday, as Germany steps up its plans to cut dependence on Russian gas. Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said Germany will make good on plans to build two LNG terminals and up its natural gas reserves to cut its dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Crop Rally Cools as Traders Weigh Russia-Ukraine Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat and corn futures slid from multiyear highs as uncertainty over what comes next in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a selloff. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadPentagon Says Putin Nuclear Move ‘Escalatory’: Ukraine UpdateGrains initially

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • Jeff Zucker’s Replacement at CNN Will Be Chris Licht

    (Bloomberg) -- Chris Licht, a longtime television executive, will become president of CNN Worldwide, replacing Jeff Zucker after his resignation earlier this month, a person familiar told Bloomberg. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasio

  • Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine as China abstains

    Russia vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained from the vote - a move Western countries view as a win for showing Russia's international isolation. The draft resolution is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. "We are united behind Ukraine and its people, despite a reckless, irresponsible permanent member of the Security Council abusing its power to attack its neighbor and subvert the U.N. and our international system," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after Russia cast its veto.

  • BP retreats from Russia's Rosneft at cost of $25 billion over Ukraine invasion

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP said on Sunday it plans to abandon its 19.75% stake in oil giant Rosneft in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, marking an abrupt and costly end to 30 at times fraught years operating in the oil-rich country. The British oil and gas giant did not say how it planned to exit its stake, which it said would result in charges of up to $25 billion at the end of the first quarter. The move represents the boldest step yet by a Western oil company with exposure to Russia amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • West Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Western nations agreed to unleash new sanctions to further isolate Russia’s economy and financial system after initial penalties failed to persuade President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPuti

  • Why Ukraine wants to sanction Russia by banning it from SWIFT

    The US and Europe are turning to economic sanctions in an effort to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine without tempting nuclear war. One sticking point has been SWIFT, the 48 year-old Belgian organization that acts as a hub for global money transfers between banks, more formally known as the Society for Worldwide Interbank Telecommunication. Ukraine’s government and critics of the invasion around the world have called on Russia to be banned from the organization, where they are one of the largest participants.

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.