Swift enters not guilty plea for premeditated murder charge in wife’s 2011 death

David Swift entered a not guilty plea to the charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, Karen Swift.

Swift made his first appearance in a Dyer County courtroom Wednesday after being extradited from Alabama.

A judge appointed Swift a Public Defender and ordered that Swift will remain in jail with no bond until his next court date on October 4.

David Swift was indicted and arrested for the pre-meditated first-degree murder of his wife Karen Swift 11 years after Karen Swift was discovered dead in Dyer County, Tennessee.

David Swift was allegedly the last person to see Karen Swift alive when she returned home from a Halloween party at the Dyersburg Country Club at The Farms on October 30, 2011, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was found on December 10, 2011,

Following his wife’s death, the sheriff’s office said David Swift remarried and moved to Alabama, where he was arrested on Monday.

He was extradited back to Dyer County on Tuesday.

If convicted, David Swift faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

