As Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) hits AU$13m market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Insiders who bought Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by AU$2.3m as a result of the stock's 22% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of AU$271k worth of stock is now worth AU$315k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Swift Networks Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Charles Fear was the biggest purchase of Swift Networks Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.022. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Swift Networks Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Swift Networks Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Swift Networks Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$142k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Swift Networks Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 28% of Swift Networks Group shares, worth about AU$3.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Swift Networks Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Swift Networks Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Swift Networks Group has 5 warning signs (and 4 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

