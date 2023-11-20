The Swifties are going to want to see this one 👀👀
Rumors fly that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's parents will meet for the first time during Monday Night football. It's a family affair with big brother Jacon Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles taking on Travis' Chiefs in Kansas City. You can watch that Monday night match-up here on WMAR. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/aroundtown/drop-everything-now-and-just-say-yes-to-these-taylor-swift-inspired-events