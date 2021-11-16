Swim coach preyed on boy

Nov. 16—HIGH POINT — A former swim coach may serve nearly five years in prison and 10 years on probation for sexually assaulting a boy under his watch for six years.

Aaron Philip Key, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to six felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child as his victim and the boy's parents and siblings observed the legal proceedings in Courtroom 4C of the Guilford County Courthouse downtown. Prosecutors presented evidence that Key began molesting the boy — now 15 years old — when the boy was 7 years old.

Key, who was living in Raleigh when he was arrested by High Point Police Department officers this past January, ingratiated himself with the boy's family through his role as a coach. He was a guest at family dinners and other special occasions.

Key took advantage of his closeness with the family to begin a pattern of sexual assaults, including taking advantage of the boy when Key stayed at the family's house as a chaperone when the boy's parents were out of town, prosecutors with the Guilford County District Attorney's Office said.

The boy, his father and mother and a sister and brother addressed the court and directed disgust and hatred at Key.

The boy, staring intently across the courtroom at Key, seated with his attorney, called Key a coward. He retold in disturbing detail how Key would force himself sexually whenever he had the opportunity.

The boy said he and his family "have peace of mind" now that Key's crimes have caught up with him.

The father, mother, sister and brother told Key that they were devastated by his betrayal of their friendship. The mother, fighting back tears amid her rage, said Key sat at the family's dinner table while scheming to molest her son.

Key declined a chance to speak at the hearing.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Timothy Gould sentenced Key to two consecutive prison terms of 16 to 29 months. Key also was sentenced to four separate probation terms of 16 to 29 months per count.

After being released from prison, Key will be required to register as a sex offender and pay $75,000 in restitution. Family members in court said they were satisfied with the plea bargain.

After the nearly one-hour hearing concluded, Key was handcuffed by two Guilford County Sheriff's Office bailiffs and led from the courtroom as the boy, his family and their supporters watched.

