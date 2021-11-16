Swim coach preyed on boy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nov. 16—HIGH POINT — A former swim coach may serve nearly five years in prison and 10 years on probation for sexually assaulting a boy under his watch for six years.

Aaron Philip Key, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to six felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child as his victim and the boy's parents and siblings observed the legal proceedings in Courtroom 4C of the Guilford County Courthouse downtown. Prosecutors presented evidence that Key began molesting the boy — now 15 years old — when the boy was 7 years old.

Key, who was living in Raleigh when he was arrested by High Point Police Department officers this past January, ingratiated himself with the boy's family through his role as a coach. He was a guest at family dinners and other special occasions.

Key took advantage of his closeness with the family to begin a pattern of sexual assaults, including taking advantage of the boy when Key stayed at the family's house as a chaperone when the boy's parents were out of town, prosecutors with the Guilford County District Attorney's Office said.

The boy, his father and mother and a sister and brother addressed the court and directed disgust and hatred at Key.

The boy, staring intently across the courtroom at Key, seated with his attorney, called Key a coward. He retold in disturbing detail how Key would force himself sexually whenever he had the opportunity.

The boy said he and his family "have peace of mind" now that Key's crimes have caught up with him.

The father, mother, sister and brother told Key that they were devastated by his betrayal of their friendship. The mother, fighting back tears amid her rage, said Key sat at the family's dinner table while scheming to molest her son.

Key declined a chance to speak at the hearing.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Timothy Gould sentenced Key to two consecutive prison terms of 16 to 29 months. Key also was sentenced to four separate probation terms of 16 to 29 months per count.

After being released from prison, Key will be required to register as a sex offender and pay $75,000 in restitution. Family members in court said they were satisfied with the plea bargain.

After the nearly one-hour hearing concluded, Key was handcuffed by two Guilford County Sheriff's Office bailiffs and led from the courtroom as the boy, his family and their supporters watched.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Six congressional Republicans targeted by Trump's revenge endorsements

    Former President Donald Trump has endorsed challengers to six congressional Republicans, part of his effort to assert dominance over the party after losing his re-election bid last year to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's fire has been focused on the handful of Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, or to convict him on that charge in a Senate trial that ultimately ended in his acquittal. Below are notable Republicans whom Trump has targeted through his endorsements.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Isabella Kalua's adoptive parents accused of duct-taping and leaving daughter in dog cage 'plenty of times' as sibling watched on, according to new court documents

    Her sister, who was not named, told authorities that Isabella "was in a dog cage, duct tape on her mouth and nose, and she didn't wake up."

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.

  • Defense tries to have Jesse Jackson removed from court in trial for Ahmaud Arbery death

    (Reuters) -A lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood failed in an attempt to have the judge remove civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom on Monday. The same lawyer, Kevin Gough, made a similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after the Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the public gallery. After the jury was sent out, Gough stood in the Glynn County Superior Court and said he objected to what he called "an icon in the civil rights movement" sitting between Arbery's parents.

  • NYC Central Park rape suspect was on probation for an eerily similar attack in Miami-Dade

    A South Florida man arrested on allegations of rape at New York City’s Central Park was on probation for an eerily similar attack in Sunny Isles Beach in 2020.

  • Four Kenyan police jailed for manslaughter of British aristocrat

    Kenya's High Court on Monday jailed four policemen found guilty of the manslaughter of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012. Judge Eric Ogola issued the verdicts in the coastal city of Mombasa at the end of a high-profile case that has shone a spotlight on police brutality in the East African country. "This should send a strong message to the Kenyan police force to have respect for human life," the victim's mother, Hilary Monson, told the court, fighting back tears.