Swim instructor arrested months after 4-year-old drowns during lesson, Georgia cops say

A swim instructor has been charged months after a 4-year-old boy drowned while in her care, authorities in Georgia say.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation served Lexie C. Tenhuisen, 66, with an arrest warrant Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection to the drowning death of Israel Scott , according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked on a charge of involuntary manslaughter before being released on a $10,000 cash bond, deputies said.

Scott was on his second day of lessons with Tenhuisen when he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool on June 14, 2022, McClatchy News reported. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

A warrant has been issued by the Burke County Georgia Prosecutor for the arrest of #LexieTenHuisen for the 6/14/22 drowning death of 4 year old Israel Scott during a swimming lesson.



The Scott family and my office met with prosecutors this morning. pic.twitter.com/4A6B9RNRkB — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) December 30, 2022

The child’s mother, Dori Scott, shared her grief on social media and recalled her son being nervous about starting swim lessons.

“It hurts to think that nothing, absolutely nothing will bring my sweet boy back to me,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “I chose who I thought would be a great fit for him to learn how to swim, but ... who would have thought this would happen.”

The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said Israel drowned about 10 minutes before his swim lesson ended, WRDW reported. There were 10 swimmers, including Israel, in the class.

Authorities initially declined to charge Tenhuisen in Scott’s death, saying the case “lacks sufficient evidence to prove criminal negligence.” Deputies said the instructor’s arrest was the result of an investigation into the drowning.

Additional details about the investigation weren’t immediately available on Jan. 18.

McClatchy News reached out to the GBI on Jan. 18 and was awaiting a response.

Burke County is about 170 miles southeast of Atlanta.

