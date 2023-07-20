Swim in North Bay if worried over pollution, Scarborough bathers urged

Visitors are met with warning signs advising against bathing when they reach South Bay

Swimmers concerned about water quality in Scarborough should "use the beach in the North Bay", a senior North Yorkshire councillor has said.

Water quality at South Bay is rated "poor" by the Environment Agency (EA), but the North Bay beach received a Keep Britain Tidy award for cleanliness.

Councillor Greg White was asked if the council would financially support a planned pollution inquiry by the EA.

He declined to make a commitment and urged swimmers to use North Bay.

Labour councillor for Scarborough Rich Maw told a North Yorkshire Council meeting on Wednesday: "Having dirty sea water is certain to wreak havoc on the local economy by effectively closing the area's biggest asset to its biggest money maker: tourists.

"The EA will be carrying out investigative work in the South Bay in 2024 - can you confirm the council's financial commitment to co-funding that work so that we have a detailed forensic analysis of the factors causing poor water quality?"

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Conservative councillor Mr White, the executive member for the environment, responded: "I would urge anyone who's thinking of going to Scarborough to enjoy themselves and walk along the promenade, enjoy an ice cream on the south side, and then if they fancy a swim, to go along to the north side in front of those beautifully coloured beach chalets and enjoy yourself and go for a swim as well.

"I think you'll find that responsibility for cleaning up this water lies with the EA and the water companies, it does not lie with North Yorkshire Council."

He added: "We will do what we can to support them but I will not be making any financial commitment and if I did, I think I'd be in trouble with Councillor Dadd [the executive member for finance]."

At the meeting, councillors also passed a cross-party motion that called for "accurate measuring of the effluent from all sea outfall pipes at their source area across both North and South Bays."

Earlier this year bathers were advised to stay out of the water in both the North and South Bay after a pollution incident on 20 June. The warning in the North Bay was later removed after additional testing.

The EA has previously said it is working to protect and improve bathing waters by regulating and holding polluters to account.

