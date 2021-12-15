Swim school worker caught secretly recording staff changing room, Oregon officials say

An employee at an Oregon swim school was caught filming the staff changing room, officials said.

Mark Allen Seidel, a former maintenance worker at a Beaverton swim school, pleaded guilty to first-degree invasion of personal privacy on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

An instructor noticed a cellphone hidden in a cubbyhole while she was dressing in the staff changing rooms in September 2019, the news release states.

She grabbed the phone and saw it had been filming the area for at least 30 minutes, officials said. The camera was pointed in a direction that would capture people changing, the release states.

Seidel told authorities he recorded the area because of recent thefts in the room, officials said, but he wouldn’t let police look at his phone until they conducted a search warrant.

Investigators said they then confirmed the phone was recording when the instructor found it.

Seidel will be sentenced on Feb. 11.

Beaverton is about 8 miles west of Portland.

