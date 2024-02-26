Swim to a Wish brings in over $27K

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 12th annual Swim to a Wish fundraiser raised more than $27,000 over the weekend.

All of the money will go towards Kansas and Missouri Make-A-Wish.

The swimmers went through almost two days of grueling exercise.

The swimmers told KSN’s Photojournalist Payton Steiner it was all worth it.

“You’re suffering for this weekend, and yes, it’s a brutal thing. You’re suffering for a weekend when these kids you’re doing this for suffer pretty much every day of their lives,” said Campus High School Head Swim Coach Kelly Kennedy.

“It is absolutely inspiring to see these swimmers dedicate their entire weekends to really put their bodies through a really grueling, grueling process,” said the Vice President of Business Development for Make-A-Wish Kansas, Lisa Cral-Lauterbach.

“I’ve been here since Friday afternoon around four. I haven’t slept since then,” said Campus High School Junior Swimmer Seth Sharon.

“It takes us about 44 hours to do this,” said Kennedy.

“There are numerous kids in the Wichita community that have these critical illnesses, and the funds that are raised from this event will help to go to grant their wishes,” said Cral-Lauterbach.

“Kids that are swimming want to do this and want to be part of this so they can say that they’ve helped others,” said Kennedy.

“I’m glad to be here. It’s an entire weekend that I’m willing to give up so. It means something,” said Sharon.

