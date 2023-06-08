Swimmer dies after not resurfacing at Lake Pleasant marina

A man died after authorities say he went underwater and didn't resurface at Scorpion Bay Marina in Peoria on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:20 p.m., deputies were sent out to Scorpion Bay Marina after receiving a call about the incident. Search efforts were conducted by deputies and the Peoria Fire Department.

About three hours later the body of the man was found, Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the sheriff's office said.

The man's identity was to be released Thursday, the sheriff's office said. Additional details were not released.

The investigation was ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Swimmer dies at Scorpion Bay Marina on Lake Pleasant