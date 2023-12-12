Swimmers Approach Whale Spotted Dangerously Close to Shore at Fremantle Beach

A sperm whale that came dangerously close to swimmers at Port Beach, Fremantle, on December 9, beached itself on a Rockingham sandbar, about 30 kilometres south, according to local reports.

This footage, filmed by Jeffrey Krause, shows swimmers approaching the whale, with some touching the animal.

The City of Rockingham closed the foreshore on Monday after the whale was spotted that morning.

“The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DCBA) are on site managing the situation”, the city said.

The DCBA Swan Coastal District Manager told ABC News that the whale may need to be euthanized, as it was unable to get off the sandbar. Credit: Jeffrey Krause via Storyful