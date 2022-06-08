Swimmers pull unresponsive man to Jersey Shore beach before he dies, police say

Swimmers at a New Jersey beach found a 53-year-old man unresponsive in the water before they pulled him to shore, police said.

Upon getting the man to land, a beachgoer gave him CPR, according to a news release from the Wildwood Crest Police Department.

The man, identified as Joel Green, was taken to a hospital where authorities say he died shortly after.

Officers and the Wildwood Crest Rescue team had responded to the Jersey Shore incident at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, police said. When they arrived, they took over CPR and performed other “live saving measures.”

“The Wildwood Crest Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Joel Green,” officials said on Facebook.

Green’s drowning follows the death of a 19-year-old Pennsylvania teen who went missing off the Wildwood Crest beach on May 31. Police say the body of swimmer Alfred Williams, of Drexel Hill, was recovered from the beach on June 4.

Wildwood Crest is a borough in southern Cape May County.

