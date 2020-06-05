Camps across U.S. face dilemma: Welcome kids, or suffer 'the loss of a summer'

While on a nature hike at Camp Wilani in Veneta, Oregon, last week, five young campers crowded around an interesting bug before being gently reminded by staff members to spread out. Later, the children played badminton with 6 feet of space separating them. During archery, canoeing and arts and crafts, they took frequent breaks to pump hand sanitizer into their palms.

The small group of elementary and middle schoolers was attending a special four-day session just for children of essential workers — Camp Wilani’s first foray into operating a day camp while abiding by the strict new guidelines instituted by public health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The children seemed unfazed by staff in masks and gloves, and did not mind having their temperatures checked each morning at dropoff, said Elissa Kobrin, the executive director of Camp Fire Wilani, the youth organization that runs Camp Wilani.

Camp Fire Wilani executive director Elissa Kobrin checks every camper's temperature upon arrival each morning with a no-touch thermometer. (Camp Wilani) More

“They are absolutely rolling with it,” Kobrin said. “I think they’re just really excited to see other kids.”

In a year when children across the country have been stuck indoors for months, ripped from their normal routines and separated from their friends, the joys and freedoms of camp are more necessary than ever, many camp proponents say.

But with no reliable treatment or vaccine yet for the coronavirus, the arrival of summer has created a dilemma for the $18 billion summer camp industry, which serves 20 million children. Many camp directors and parents are wondering: Will camp be able to operate safely? And if so, will it still feel like camp?

With its sprawling 219-acre property and completely outdoor schedule, Camp Wilani felt like it could guarantee both.

But there are no statistics yet on how many of the 14,000 camps across the United States will operate, if their local areas even allow them to, according to the American Camp Association, a nonprofit accrediting body for the nation’s camps.

While some camps are still weighing whether to run, others have made the difficult choice to skip this season.

In Sapphire, North Carolina, Jim and Denice Dunn, the co-executive directors of a girls sleepaway camp called Camp Merrie-Woode, still get choked up when they talk about the decision they made last month to not hold camp this summer for the first time in Merrie-Woode’s 101-year history.

www.torrencephotography.com (Stephen Torrence / Camp Merrie-Woode) More

The girls who attend are like family members to them, and stay in touch for decades after they age out of camp: The Dunns said they have attended the weddings of dozens of their former campers over the years.

The summer traditions that the Dunns treasure — such as having the more than 200 campers gather around in a circle to sing “Taps” each evening, their hands interlaced — would pose a risk if they were to hold camp this summer, they felt.

And Jim Dunn worried that a mild case of the coronavirus in a camper could be mistaken for something more benign, like homesickness.

“We’re wrestling with the five stages of grief,” he said. “It’s not the loss of a loved one, but it’s the loss of a summer.”

The guidelines camps must adhere to — and what experts think

Camps are governed by federal, state and local laws, and there is a patchwork of regulations across the country for them this summer.

Some states, like Connecticut, have decided to allow day camps to open June 29 but have barred residential camps, while others, like Texas, allowed both day and residential camps to start as early as May 31.