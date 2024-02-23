Swindled: Man who left reality TV star's Nocatee home and others unfinished is jailed

A man accused of leaving Nocatee homes unfinished, including that of reality TV star Capt. Sandy Yawn, and accepting millions of dollars is in custody and facing three charges.

Spencer Travis Calvert, 51, is charged with embezzlement misappropriation of construction funds $100,000 or more, grand larceny of $100,000 or more and fraud-swindle to obtain property $50,000 or more, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. He is the president of the Pineapple Corp. and was arrested Thursday on a warrant served at his home in Jacksonville where he remained jailed Friday in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Yawn, the star of Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean," said Calvert left her "high and dry" during the construction of her Nocatee home in St. Johns County. Yawn said she was stuck paying perhaps $800,000 to buy lights, countertops, toilets and a roof and was left with a "shell" of a home.

Capt. Sandy Yawn, right, shows the state of her home in Nocatee.

“We are grateful for the hard work from the detective who is working the case and made this possible,” Yawn said in a statement sent to Times-Union news partner First Coast News.

Cobb & Gonzalez is representing eight neighbors in The Vista at Twenty Mile neighborhood. They are suing both Calvert and the Pineapple Corp. in separate lawsuits.

The neighbors purchased lots that were ultimately left abandoned and incomplete by Calvert from 2019 to 2023, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Thirteen initial victims came forward.

The Sheriff's Office said Calvert received millions of dollars in deposits from neighbors to build their custom homes and misappropriated over $15 million. Subcontractors also said Calvert failed to pay them with the funds provided by the victims for labor, services and materials, which caused more than $900,000 in liens to be filed against the victims.

"Calvert is accused of knowingly and intentionally accepting deposits and abandoning the project without any attempt to refund or correct the situation," the Sheriff's Office said.

Spencer Calvert makes his first court appearance in Jacksonville on Friday on charges of misappropriation of construction funds $100,000 or more, grand larceny of $100,000 or more and fraud-swindle to obtain property $50,000 or more as president of the Pineapple Corp. that failed to complete home constructions in Nocatee.

Attorney James Gonzalez said he has one client who paid $600,000 for a property lot that's still empty. He said they paid almost half a million dollars to begin construction on top of the $600,000 land purchase.

Gonzalez said it's been almost a year since Calvert was paid and he never applied for permits to begin construction, exceeding the limit allowed by law by many months.

The Sheriff's Office says the case is under an active investigation, as more details will be released "when appropriate." The 7th Circuit Judicial Circuit also plans to discuss the case more Monday at a news briefing.

"I’m proud of our Property Crimes Unit detectives who worked tirelessly for those who have been financially devastated by this crime," St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said. "This is a challenging case that involves a suspect who used his position of trust to defraud our citizens, many of them using life savings to provide a home for their family. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is committed to assist the victims as we continue our investigation."

This story first appeared on news partner First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nocatee home builder arrested after failing to complete construction