Swindon bin collections undergo biggest change for 15 years

Currently less than 40% of household waste is recycled in the town

The biggest change to bin collections in Swindon for 15 years will be implemented this week.

The borough council has launched a new food waste collection service and making changes to the way other recycling is picked up.

Food waste will be collected weekly, recycling and general waste fortnightly from today.

A brand new fleet of lorries is also being deployed to coincide with the bin collection changes.

Previously, the council has said the changes will help with recycling as less than 40% of household waste is recycled in Swindon.

Residents will need to put the food waste in their new outdoor food waste bin and plastic and metal recycling in new weighted bags.

Glass, paper and card recycling is to go into the existing black or orange boxes and general waste in the wheelie bins or blue bags.

Households with communal bin stores will not be affected, the council has said.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk