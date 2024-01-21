Swindon: Developer wants to change conditions on planned housing estate

The developer behind plans to build 2,500 homes wants to make changes to conditions imposed on the scheme.

The Lotmead New Eastern Village development is part of larger plans for 8,000 new homes in Swindon.

The borough council imposed 64 conditions when it gave the go-ahead to the 2,500-home scheme in 2020.

But applicant Countryside Sovereign Swindon LLP has now applied to change a number of conditions, mainly around drainage and flood management.

