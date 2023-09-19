Swindon Hindu celebration filled with 'joy, beats and smiles'

More than 1,000 people took part in the procession

A Hindu celebration which was attended by more than 1,000 people was filled with "joy, heart-throbbing beats and the smiles on faces of young and old".

The Swindon Hindu Centre is celebrating Ganesh Utsav, a religious celebration commemorating the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha, from 18 to 23 September.

The event on Monday featured a Ganesha idol carried on a chariot in a lively procession of dancing and music.

It was one of biggest gathering of Hindus ever seen in the town.

The Ganesh idol was carried on a chariot

Prayers and activities will be held over the next few days at the Swindon Hindu Centre to continue the celebrations.

The centre has gained support from Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire Police for the event and also secured a grant from Nationwide to help with costs.

Siddharth Patel said: "What an evening. The streets of Swindon were filled by joyful devotees, heart-throbbing beats of dhols, bhagwa flags all over, amazing Lezim dancing and the smiles on faces of young and old.

Prayers and activities will be held over the next few days

"It was a pious start to five days of blissful Ganesh Utsav," Mr Patel added.

"With more than a thousand devotees attending the procession in the course, it was just fantastic; thanks to everyone who came."

