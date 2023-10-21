Swindon hotel powered by renewable energy opens

A new hotel - one of a number to be built without the need for gas and powered by renewable electricity - has opened in Swindon.

The Premier Inn, in the town centre, is partially powered by solar panels on the roof. When not using these, it will be powered by the grid.

The building will be a test bed for Premier Inn's hotels across the UK and Ireland for reducing carbon emissions.

Their target is to remove mains gas connections from their estate by 2040.

The hotel will include low energy LED lighting, re-use of heat generated by electrical equipment, and air source heat pumps to keep the building at an optimal temperature in all seasons.

"By welcoming guests to our first all-electric budget hotel in the UK, we are opening the doors on the future," said Richard Aldread, head of construction for the hotel's operator Whitbread.

"Swindon's 100% renewably powered Premier Inn shows that sustainability and affordability can be two sides of the same coin, and is part of a string of investments in innovative, sustainable properties at Whitbread," he added.

Jim Robbins, Leader of Swindon Borough Council, said: "Its all-electric design shows what can be achieved even in tight town centre locations and I hope the new hotel encourages other investors and developers in Swindon to follow suit and invest in low carbon design elsewhere in the town centre."

