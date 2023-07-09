Swindon hub uses realistic mannequins to train students

The realistic mannequins have pulses, eyes and can scream in pain.

A college is training students with mannequins which can breathe, talk and even go into cardiac arrest.

The Swindon and Wiltshire Innovative Technology Care Hub (SWITCH) aims to prepare health and social care students for real life scenarios.

It has lifelike dummies which can scream, cry, and one - Lucy - is programmed to give birth.

"The idea behind SWITCH is that we can upskill the local workforce," said lecturer Becky Smith.

SWITCH is a collaboration between New College Swindon and Wiltshire College.

"Healthcare support workers in the local community can come and do courses with us - such as venepuncture or catheter care," Becky continued.

"And it's really beneficial for our students to be able to make mistakes, be recorded, and reflect. There's nothing like this in Wiltshire."

The mannequins have facial features and vocal expressions which are controlled on an iPad which can make them talk, cough, and cry. They have small sponge areas which students can practice injections.

The adult and child mannequins also have their own room - the Blossom Ward - which is designed to mimic a real hospital environment.

TV presenter Michael Moseley opened the SWITCH hub

There is also an immersive suite at SWITCH where scenes such as maternity suites and road traffic accidents are projected onto the walls, which also emit smells.

David Panes, the Programme Leader for SWITCH, said: "The use of these immersive technologies is a game changer for skills development in the health and social care sector.

"Not only does it provide an engaging and realistic environment to practice accident management and technical procedures, it also allows us to develop the softer skills around patient care and interaction."

The new hub is funded by a £1.7million grant from the Department for Education under the Skills Development Fund.

It was opened by TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley, and TV Doctor Ranj Singh.

Fred, one of the mannequins, can go into cardiac arrest

Kerry Clayton, a T-Level Health and Social Care student said: "As a student who is beyond passionate about joining the NHS workforce as a midwife in the future, SWITCH and the resources it provides really help to bring my course to life.

"It provides me with a safe space where I can develop my skills in a realistic environment, free to learn from any mistakes I make.

"This will massively improve my confidence when it is time to work with real patients."

David continued: "This is not just for our full-time students. We want to be the go-to training provider for any employers in the region who are looking to upskill their current staff."

