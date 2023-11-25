Swindon man denied bail over Justin Tomlinson MP stalking claims

MP Justin Tomlinson received multiple abusive emails about the situation in Israel and Gaza, the court heard

A man has been remanded in custody for allegedly sending threatening and abusive messages about Israel and Gaza to an MP.

Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, from Swindon was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Thursday on suspicion of harassment.

He was charged with stalking North Swindon MP Justin Tomlinson by sending multiple abusive emails.

Swindon Magistrates' Court heard the alleged emails were about the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Mr Al-Jayoosi, who spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address, was denied bail and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He is also charged with criminal damage over an unrelated matter.

