Swindon man jailed for sex assaults on elderly woman with dementia

A man who delivered meals to vulnerable people has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 93-year-old woman with dementia.

Frank Greco's crimes were captured on CCTV cameras which had been installed in the victim's home by her son.

The 59-year-old will serve 14 years and four months in prison, and a further five years and eight months on licence.

He had previously pleaded guilty to attempted rape, assault by penetration and five counts of sexual assault.

Appearing at Swindon Crown Court for sentencing earlier, Greco, of Leighton Avenue, Swindon, was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders' register.

Greco had initially denied the charges but changed his plea after being shown incriminating evidence.

The offences took place in March and April 2022, with police launching an investigation after being alerted by the victim's son.

The 93-year-old woman had been unable to report the abuse because of her dementia.

'Betrayal of trust'

Wiltshire Police senior investigating officer, Det Insp Rachel Hardy, thanked the family of the woman for conducting themselves with dignity throughout the "harrowing ordeal".

She added: "These crimes represent the ultimate betrayal of trust.

"Frank Greco chose to repeatedly target a vulnerable woman in her own home.

"The impact of the offending on the victim and her family has been enormous.

"It was extremely difficult for her family to learn of the abuse perpetrated by Greco whilst he visited their mother."

