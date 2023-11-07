Swindon police officer fired for sexualised comments

A police officer has been dismissed without notice after he made comments of a sexualised nature to female colleagues.

A two-day hearing heard how PC Kyle Carter, based in Swindon in Wiltshire, behaved "inappropriately" on several occasions in March this year.

He also attempted to go on patrol with a colleague, contrary to instructions.

His behaviour was deemed to have amounted to gross misconduct.

The hearing, held at Wiltshire Police headquarters in Devizes and chaired by an independent legally qualified chair, concluded he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for police officers.

Mr Carter also placed his hand on the back of a colleague until told to remove it, the hearing was told.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: "The actions of PC Carter fell well below the exemplary standards of professionalism that the public quite rightly expect from all police officers and staff.

"His behaviour also directly conflicts with the culture we continue to embed within our organisation."

'Wholly inappropriate'

Mr Mills said the force had "immediately suspended" Mr Carter after becoming aware of his behaviour.

"There is no place in Wiltshire Police for anyone who conducts themselves in this wholly inappropriate manner.

"PC Carter will now be placed on the national barred list which will ensure he will not be able to work in policing in future," he added.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk