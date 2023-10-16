Swindon rental home for Ukrainian refugees to live independently

A home exclusively for Ukrainian refugees who are looking to live independently and rent affordably has launched.

Swindon Welcomes Ukraine has partnered with a property developer to provide a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) to help six Ukrainians in the area.

Many Ukrainians who have been hosted for almost 18 months are struggling to be approved for private rentals.

It is thought to be the first scheme of its type in the region.

Oksana Petrova moved to Swindon more than a year ago, after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

She lived with a host family but she said she wanted to become more "independent and self sufficient" so she moved into the HMO.

"I am so grateful for the kindness I have been show by my host family," Ms Petrova said.

"But moving here has given me a real boost, its really difficult for Ukrainians who started with nothing to get accommodation like this."

The six-bedroom HMO is part of a joint project between charity Swindon Welcomes Ukraine and Easy Living Property.

The rent is £600 per month and the first payment is paid by Swindon Borough Council.

Kris Talikowski, vice-chair of Swindon Welcomes Ukraine, said: "It's going to make a huge difference to people who want to make their first stop on the property ladder.

"We have helped build that community, through finding them find jobs and teaching English.

"Now, its about them finding a place to live, and doing that in their own micro-community in a HMO is even better."

The house has been furnished and designed by a Ukrainian interior designer to make the tenants feel connected with home.

Ash Zuberi, director of Easy Living Property and landlord, said: "If your coming from somewhere where you were mentally scarred, you need somewhere safe where you can rest your head.

"If you have that, you can really begin to develop your new life.

"I hope other landlords will follow suit to help more Ukrainians become independent."

