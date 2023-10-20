Swindon sees four extra knife crimes every month

Crimes involving knives and bladed articles increased significantly in Swindon for the year from April 2022 to March 2023, a report has revealed.

Police data showed the town saw 292 offences where a knife has been used over the 12 months - representing four extra crimes per month.

This compares to 161 knife crimes in 2021, 119 in 2020 and 147 in 2019.

The police crime commissioner (PCC) has recruited a Serious Violence Duty Co-Ordinator to help tackle knife crime.

Members of Swindon Borough Council's overview and scrutiny committee were presented a report into violent crime in the borough on 16 October by the director of public health Dr Steve Maddern.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the report, possession offences in Swindon have also increased, on average by an additional five crimes per month.

"One of the key emerging themes highlighted in the partnership data is the issue of youth violence and their links to gang culture with nearly half of all suspects, 48%, being under 25," the report said.

"Males aged 16 to 25 were most likely to be victims of knife-related homicide and near-miss homicide crimes."

The government introduced legislation in January which mandates councils working with other public bodies to try and deal with serious violence.

In June, Wiltshire's Office of the Police Crime Commissioner appointed a Serious Violence Duty Co-Ordinator role, which is tasked with developing a deep understanding of serious violence.

The post, which is funded by the Home Office, involves working with stakeholders to try and reduce the risk of serious violence in the area.

They will work with partners at Swindon Borough Council, Children's Services and the Youth Justice Service to create a Youth Safety Strategy.

Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: "This puts in place the long-term and evidence-based solutions to reducing serious youth violence by engaging with children, young people and their families who are at the greatest risk.

"And I hope communities can remain assured we are all working hard to tackle these problems from the root upwards."

In May, more than 400 knives were surrendered in Wiltshire as part of a national incentive called Operation Sceptre.

Swindon Borough Council is identifying empty properties and council houses which could be used by gang members.

The report suggests the council should continue to work with schools to understand which schools gang members attend and the role this plays in membership links.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk