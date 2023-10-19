Swindon shooting: Three bailed over teenager attack

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head, have been released on police bail.

A boy suffered life-changing injuries after he was attacked in Odstock Road, Penhill, Swindon on 24 April.

Wiltshire Police said two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail.

The force said investigations into the attack continued.

Crimestoppers is currently running an appeal offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information on the attempted murder.

