SWindsor cruiser sideswiped by alleged drunken driver

Jan. 2—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police said a K-9 police cruiser was struck by a drunken driver Thursday night.

Police officials said their SUV was parked on the side of the road on a traffic stop, and Canine Mason was inside when another vehicle drove by and sideswiped it. The police officer was not in the car at the time, and both the officer and dog were uninjured, police said.

Police located the driver and arrested them for driving under the influence and other charges.

No further information was immediately available. Police said details of who was arrested and if they are incarcerated or released on bail would be released Monday, upon completion of an accident report.

