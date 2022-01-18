Swine fever-hit Philippines sees 'substantial' growth in hog population

Pigs and a water buffalo are brought to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija, after it was hit by Typhoon Koppu
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' swine inventory increased by about 700,000 heads over the last 12 months owing to a repopulation programme, following two years of declines due to African swine fever outbreaks, an agriculture official said on Tuesday.

The inventory has risen to 9.8 million heads, from 9.1 million a year ago, said Reildrin Morales, director of the Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Animal Industry.

The increase was "substantial", he said in a virtual briefing, citing official data, after the industry suffered a decline of more than 3 million heads between 2019 and 2020 mainly due to massive culling.

The Philippines, the world's seventh-biggest pork importer before local demand was hammered by the pandemic, has been hit hard by such outbreaks and forced to ramp up pork imports to address an acute domestic shortage and temper food inflation.

As of Jan. 13, 45 villages across the country still had active cases of African swine fever, a small fraction of the 3,582 villages hit by the disease since the first outbreak was reported in 2019, data from the department showed.

Morales said the private sector has taken a lead role in the government-funded repopulation programme, and he expects the increased domestic supply to help stabilise pork prices eventually.

"By the third quarter of 2022, if the momentum and our repopulation and other initiatives continue, we can expect our pork supply to be on the positive side," he said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 killed in deadly Stockton crash, police say

    Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person in Stockton Sunday afternoon, authorities said. It happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lincoln Street around 2 p.m., the Stockton Police Department said in a release. Video from the crash shows one car on its side and another with heavy damage.

  • Trustees unanimously vote to save Cantonese program at City College of San Francisco

    Trustees of the City College of San Francisco (CCSF) unanimously voted to save its endangered Cantonese program on Thursday, delivering a sense of relief to students and more than 20 Asian organizations that supported its continuation. The program was nearly canceled in the fall of 2021 due to budget cuts. The college, according to administrators, must prioritize classes that contribute to a degree or certificate, and Cantonese does not.

  • Philippines must flatten COVID-19 curve or risk 'superspreader' election - expert

    The Philippines must bring down COVID-19 cases, hovering at record highs, by April to ensure this year's presidential election will not become a "superspreader" event, a top government adviser said on Monday. The country of 110 million people, which is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, is holding an election in May for thousands of positions, from president down to hundreds of lawmakers, mayors and governors. "We need to push the virus cases down in April so when we have elections in May, people will be safe," Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, medical adviser to the COVID-19 task force, told Reuters.

  • Golden State Warriors Co-Owner: “Nobody Cares About What’s Happening To The Uyghurs” In China

    With the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing just 18 days away and U.S. diplomats boycotting the games over what a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing recently called China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” one of the most outspoken owners of one of the NBA’s flagship […]

  • Chan, Zuckerberg fighting Native American vaccine hesitancy

    The Dakota and Navajo actor joins other influencers — people who have earned the community’s trust — in a two-phase public outreach effort by nonprofit organizations IllumiNative, the Urban Indian Health Institute, and 13 Native groups in states including Alaska, Minnesota, and California. The latest phase of the For the Love of Our People campaign is using $900,000 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to focus on family and generational pride to encourage vaccinations. Grassroots organizations in COVID hotspot states were each given $30,0000 as part of the outreach.

  • Poland has entered a fifth wave of COVID, says minister

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. While daily case numbers have fallen since early December, the European Union's largest eastern member has had little respite since the fourth wave, regularly reporting over 10,000 new infections per day amid low vaccine take-up and limited restrictions on public life. "We predict that the peak of infections will be in mid-February and that peak is about 60,000 cases a day," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

  • Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

    Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold. Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions and poor vaccine education. The number of new infections was approaching a record high of 18,863 daily cases seen in October, official data showed, but hospitalisations were still relatively low.

  • COVID-safe ways to get out of the house, or not, around Greater Fall River

    Here are some COVID-safe activities so you can enjoy yourself while avoiding big crowds.

  • Lurcher crossbreed Bella needs a loving new home, after spending most of her life in kennels

    Bella has anxiety and is scared, but she has a big heart and is full of love. She loves her toys, and with dedication she'll be confident in no time

  • McCaul says US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Russia on Ukraine

    Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," McCaul told host Jake Tapper the key to preventing a Russian invasion into Ukraine is deterrence. "But I'm not seeing a lot of deterrence," McCaul said. "I'm seeing some tough rhetoric, but not a lot of action. I would recommend - I talked to Deputy...

  • Tesla looks to Africa for key battery component to reduce dependence on China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.

  • Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress

    Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.

  • Kendall Jenner Fronts Messika’s Latest Campaign

    The campaign was shot in the south of France by photographer Chris Colls.

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks W

  • Ex-NYPD cop gets probation for transporting drugs during Tekashi 6ix9ine investigation

    Former NYPD sergeant Arlicia Robinson will serve no time behind bars after getting caught transporting drugs for the Nine Trey […] The post Ex-NYPD cop gets probation for transporting drugs during Tekashi 6ix9ine investigation appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • ‘Why get sick if I don’t have to?’ Here’s to maintaining the good fight against COVID

    After all this time, contracting the virus would somehow feel like a failure, Tribune columnist writes.

  • Vandals deface historic Chinese garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown with graffiti, urine and feces

    A beloved Chinese garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown has become the target of large nuisance graffiti over the weekend, adding up to problems of people littering, urinating and defecating in its entrance. Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, known as the first Chinese or “scholar’s” garden built outside China, was likely defaced on Saturday night, according to Daily Hive. In December 2020, someone defaced its walls with messages that appear to be directed to the Chinese government, which the garden has no connection to, Global News reported.

  • Surveillance footage shows a woman left distraught after police officer shot her dog 6 times while responding to a 'barking complaint'

    A Miami-based animal advocacy group said the eight-month-old dog displayed no aggression and didn't deserve to die.

  • ‘Fabian’ Trailer: Tom Schilling Stars in a Sensuous, Hedonistic Weimar Epic

    Exclusive: Dominik Graf directs this stylish portrait of a raffish German idealist, opening from Kino Lorber February 11.