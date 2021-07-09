Swine fever surge hits small farms in China's Sichuan

Dominique Patton
·3 min read

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING (Reuters) - Large numbers of pigs are dying from African swine fever in China's top hog-producing province, say farmers and analysts, raising concerns it could spread further across the south and slow China's pork production recovery.

The deadly African swine fever virus wiped out around half of China's huge pig herd during 2018 and 2019 but the country rapidly rebuilt much of the lost stock last year.

But there have been fresh outbreaks in northern China this year, and there are more strains of the virus circulating.

Now, southwestern Sichuan province, which produced 48.5 million hogs for slaughter last year, about 9% of the country's total, is also seeing a resurgence of the virus.

"Recently Sichuan is quite serious," said Xiao Lin, analyst at Shenzhen-based Win & Fun investment fund.

Most of those impacted are small farmers who had relaxed disease prevention measures to reduce costs after hog prices plunged in recent months, said Xiao.

Small farmers still account for a relatively large share of hog output in Sichuan, where mountainous terrain limits the number of large farms.

Xiao estimated losses at around 10% to 15% of the herd.

"It started in June and is still spreading," said a farmer in Jingyan county under Leshan city who had more than 30 sows and several hundred hogs before the disease hit his farm.

"The big pigs all got it and died. There's still more than a hundred small ones that might also die," he told Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

He said the disease, which he had already experienced in 2019, had infected almost all farms nearby, and many several kilometres further away.

"There are dead pigs everywhere," said another farmer in Luzhou, a city 200 km (124 miles) southeast of Jingyan.

The Sichuan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs did not respond to a request for comment.

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported two cases of swine fever in Sichuan in March, one in the east in Huaying city, and another in the far west.

It did not respond to a fax seeking comment on recent cases.

Sichuan's government said this week it was introducing measures to stabilize hog production and pork prices, including "deepening prevention and control of African swine fever and other major diseases". It is targetting output of 58 million pigs this year.

The latest outbreaks have created additional supply as farmers panic and send pigs to slaughter. Sichuan's hog price, usually higher than most regions because of its large population and high consumption levels, has fallen below the national average to 15.6 yuan ($2.40) per kg this week.

Xiao said she is watching closely in case swine fever outbreaks spread to nearby Guangxi and Guangdong, both significant hog producing regions.

"This won't stop the recovery of the pig herd but it could impact the pace," she said.

($1 = 6.4895 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31

    President Joe Biden says the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31

  • Tax reform tops agenda as G20 finance chiefs meet in Venice

    Finance ministers and central bankers from the group of 20 rich countries will meet face to face on Friday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at a gathering in Venice where corporate tax reform will top the agenda. The G20 is expected to give its political endorsement to plans for new rules on where and how much companies are taxed which were backed last week by 130 countries at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The deal envisages a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15%, a level which the OECD estimates could yield around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues, but leaves much of the details to be hammered out.

  • Carbon Offset Trading Is Taking Off Before Any Rules Are Set

    (Bloomberg) -- The most ambitious attempt to set a high standard for carbon offsets is getting left behind as exchanges start trading contracts before the rules are finalized. The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, launched by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters, is populated by hundreds of bankers, airline executives, sustainability experts, commodities traders, scientists and other business leaders. On Thursday, af

  • We’re looking at stocks as money pots, and that’s just not in the cards

    If Warren Buffett is right that investors should be fearful when others are greedy, then we should be scared right now. Consider by how much individual investors in the U.S. expect their portfolios to beat inflation in coming years. According to the 2021 Natixis Global Survey of Individual Investors, they on average expect their portfolios to produce an inflation-adjusted return of 17.3% annualized over the next decade.

  • Pfizer Outlines Booster Plans; Seoul Tightening: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose of its vaccine, based on early data showing it can sharply increase immune protection. South Korea is raising curbs on social distancing to the highest level in Seoul for two weeks starting Monday.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government negotiated with Pfizer for millions of vaccine doses to be delivered ahead of previous schedules. Most young people face an “extremely

  • Exclusive: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

    The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters. The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China. The additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

  • Adam Duritz on his brief romance with Jennifer Aniston in the ‘90s: ‘My friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me’

    Talk about a circle of friends! In a sneak peek of VICE TV’s upcoming "Dark Side of the ’90s," premiering Thursday night, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz opened up about his brief fling with Friends star Jennifer Aniston just as her star was on the rise.

  • Lady Gaga Dropped a Topless, No-Makeup, Unfiltered Selfie and I'm in Awe

    I mean, wow. 😍

  • Fans Praise Kourtney Kardashian for Sharing an 'Unedited' Thong Bikini Photo: 'Way to Empower'

    Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh posted the revealing pic that showed off the star's backside

  • Barron Trump Was Spotted in New York City

    The President's youngest child turned 15 this year.

  • The answer to Marvel’s biggest ‘Loki’ mystery might be hiding in plain sight

    A single Loki episode is all that’s left in the show’s first season. After the fantastic developments in episode 5, next Wednesday’s finale should deliver the final answers. We’ll get to see the last chapter of this new Loki’s redemption journey. And we’ll learn how the TV series will impact the upcoming MCU Phase 4 … The post The answer to Marvel’s biggest ‘Loki’ mystery might be hiding in plain sight appeared first on BGR.

  • Britney Spears posts topless photo amid conservatorship battle

    Britney Spears showed off her back -- sans a shirt -- in a photo shared on Instagram on Wednesday. The pop star has been active on social media amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

  • 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7 cast revealed

    The cast for "Bachelor in Paradise" season 7 has been revealed. The popular "Bachelor" spin-off -- which features fan favorites from both "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" returning for another shot at love -- is finally back, with 19 contestants ready to find romance at a beachside Mexican resort. This is the first new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" to premiere in two years, as there was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Rattlesnake’s lightning-quick strike caught on video in blistering Arizona heatwave

    Rattlesnakes hate hot weather, experts say

  • Lady Gaga Poses Topless in Makeup-Free Sunny Summer Video

    “May your 🖤 shine like the ☀️,” the singer captioned the low-key post

  • Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie During Tense Moment

    Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise offered a rare glimpse at her personal life on July 7, as the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman posted footage to social media of herself with "fingers crossed."

  • Sterling defends dubious penalty award in England semi-final win

    Raheem Sterling said a foul on him that led to England's winning goal in their 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final was a "clear penalty".

  • WATCH: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill races Packers RB Aaron Jones

    #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill raced #Packers RB Aaron Jones and issued a challenge to #Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf.

  • I'm a Dietitian and This Is My Go-to Dessert

    This dessert is quick, easy and can serve as many or as few people as you need.

  • Chevy Corvair Junkyard Homes Rotting Relics

    This is where Corvairs go to die.