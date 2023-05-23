Swing and a miss: Drunk man tries punching Duluth officer trying to get him home

A Duluth man who had too much to drink is now facing charges.

Police say they were called to reports of a heavily intoxicated man in the hallway of an apartment building. When officers got there, they found a shirtless man trying to get into an apartment that wasn’t his.

The officers escorted the man back to his own apartment, but when they got to his front door, he threw a punch at one of the officers. The officer expertly ducked under the punch.

In newly released body camera footage, a woman can be heard asking the man to “please” come back into the apartment with her.

Officers were able to subdue the 33-year-old man and arrest him.

They have not released his identity, but say he is facing felony obstruction and public drunkenness charges.

