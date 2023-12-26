Swing state indicator? Arizona Democrats decide to pay their chair, usually a volunteer gig

For the first time in years, Arizona's Democratic Party is paying its chairperson — a sign, the party says, of Arizona's growing prominence as a swing state.

Chair Yolanda Bejarano is receiving a $12,000 monthly salary. She is being paid as an independent contractor, not a staff employee.

That's because the party's bylaws bar any member of the executive board, of which Bejarano is a member, from being a party employee.

To comply with that, the party structured her salary similar to the model used by corporate boards and their chairpersons, said Jim Barton, the party's general counsel. The arrangement is in line with IRS guidelines, he said.

The ability to offer payment broadens the pool of interested candidates for the party chairmanship, Barton said.

"It's becoming a more taxing job," he said, noting Arizona is a competitive state with pivotal races in 2024 for president, Congress and the state Legislature.

The shift to a paid chairperson reflects Democrats' growing political muscle, said Morgan Dick, the party's executive director.

"This is not an out-of-the-blue concept," she said. "This is the product of being a swing state."

Past directors generally were not paid, although Dick said there was a period in the early 2000s when the chair was compensated. Some past chairs were independently wealthy and could take on the job without financial risk, she added.

Past chairpersons said it's about time the party paid its chair.

Raquel Terán, the most recent past chairperson, said the post is more than a full-time job.

"The fact that the Arizona Democratic Party can compensate their chair to focus full-time on delivering victories in 2024 while the AZ GOP borders on insolvency is a testament to the strength of the organization that has been built over the last decade," Terán said in a statement.

She is currently running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House in Congressional District 3.

"It's long overdue," said Andrei Cherny, who served as party chair in 2011. "Other states pay their chairs."

If Arizona had paid its chairperson a decade ago, he said he would have been able to devote more time to party matters. In fact, his opponent for the seat, Rodney Glassman, boasted he could give full attention to the job because he was independently wealthy, whereas Cherny needed to keep his day job.

Cherny is seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House in Congressional District 1.

Glassman later switched to the Republican Party, where he ran unsuccessfully for the party's nomination for state attorney general in 2022.

Patti O'Neil, the chair of the Maricopa County Democratic Party, said she was aware Bejarano was paid but said she was "neutral" on the matter.

"It is a full-time job, I will say," O'Neil said, reflecting the activity her organization is engaged in as Democrats try to flip control of the state Legislature from Republicans. Many of the key legislative districts are in Maricopa County.

