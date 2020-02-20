A new swing state poll paints an ominous picture for Democrats

For Democrats hoping to pick up Wisconsin from President Trump in 2020, the latest poll from Quinnipiac doesn't provide great news.

In a Quinnipiac survey of registered voters released Thursday, Trump beats all of the major 2020 Democratic contenders in the key state of Wisconsin by between 7 and 11 percentage points, with frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) seven points away from Trump in the state.

The major Democratic contenders fare better against Trump in Pennsylvania and Michigan, where all of them are beating the president, although the margins in Michigan are generally more narrow. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) beats Trump by four points in Pennsylvania and five points in Michigan.

Still, MSNBC's Garrett Haake notes that were you to take the 2016 election map and give Democrats both Pennsylvania and Michigan but have Trump keep Wisconsin, he would win the election — although Haake notes this discounts the possibility of Trump losing another state like Arizona.









Give Dems back Michigan and PA, but Trump keeps Wisconsin and it’s four more years. pic.twitter.com/JtJtA7qwMv — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 20, 2020

Quinnipiac's poll was conducted from February 12-18th by speaking to 823 registered voters in Wisconsin, 845 registered voters in Michigan, and 849 registered in Pennsylvania. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points. Read the full results at Quinnipiac.

