Swing Trading: Definition, Strategies and Risks

Swing Trading: The Basics

Swing trading is a short-term style of trading that usually lasts between 2 to 6 days. However, some swing trading positions can last for weeks or even months. Technical analysis determines most swing trading decisions. That analysis looks at statistics related to a stock and how it’s traded in both price and volume.

Swing trading typically identifies a trend in the market. It then capitalizes on that trend within a short time frame with the buying and selling of securities.

Swing Trading vs. Day Trading

First, day trading involves the buying and selling of securities within a single day. Day traders complete several trades each day, using technical analysis and charting systems to make decisions on trades. Generally, day traders do not hold onto securities overnight. While day trading sounds exciting, it can be hard to turn a profit with this style of trading. Day-trading is usually a full time gig.

On the other hand, swing trading is when trades are made over a short period of time, usually between 2 and 6 days, though some positions can last for weeks or even a few months. As with day-trading, swing trades identify trends within the market and seek to profit on those trends. Swing traders usually are part-time.

Pros and Cons

Swing trading, like day trading, involves using trends to improve stock portfolios and their value in a short period of time. There are some advantages to this style of trading.



First, it requires less effort and management than day trading, since the buying and selling of securities aren’t limited to one day. However, swing traders can still take advantage of temporary market trends for short-term gains that day trading offers.

But this trading method doesn’t come without risks. Since these short-term trades can often fall over several days, you run the risk of the price of a stock going down over the weekend or overnight and not being able to sell.

Secondly, swing traders are also more susceptible to market volatility and can suffer massive losses. They also have the potential to miss out on potential long-term market gains while pursuing a short position. Lastly, fees are often higher since these types of portfolios require more management than others.

Becoming a swing trader requires keeping a few important things in mind. Firstly, don’t expect this to become a full-time thing. Unlike day traders, swing traders generally are only part-time, since trades don’t occur every day. Secondly, you probably won’t make a profit right away. As with anything, mastering swing trading takes practice. That, paired with this style of trading’s inevitable volatility, means that you will likely take a loss, probably when you first start out.



In order to be successful in the world of swing trading, you’ll need to do a few things: Familiarize yourself with the market, especially early in the morning. It’s wise to identify potential trades, the overall feel of the market, as well as potentially hot sectors of business before the opening bell.