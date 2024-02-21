Swing-vote Democrat says criticism of help from conservative group is ’100% racist’

A conservative group with ties to Republicans is spending money on two Democrats who are facing primary challenges over their votes with the GOP on the budget and other major bills.

Reports of fliers mailed to voters in support of Reps. Cecil Brockman and Michael Wray that said they came from the Carolina Leadership Coalition began surfacing last week, and made headlines in The High Point Enterprise.

The coalition is a nonprofit 501(c)(4) organization that espouses “limited government, free enterprise,” and empowering schools and parents to “do what’s best for each child.” In 2022, the group sent mailers attacking several Democrats running for the state House.

The latest mailers say that Brockman and Wray, who are among a small group of House Democrats who vote with the GOP majority much more often than most other members of their party, are “dedicated” public servants who have “achieved meaningful results” for their communities because they know “a good idea is good regardless of who came up with it.”

Among other things, the mailers say Brockman and Wray helped deliver “record investments in teacher pay and public schools.” Those are both issues over which the two Democrats faced criticism from within their party last year, after they joined three other House Democrats in voting for the GOP budget.

When it was unveiled in September, Democrats argued the budget had insufficient raises for teachers and state employees, and said the GOP’s enactment of universal school choice would take away critical funding from public schools.

Critics call Brockman and Wray ‘reliable’ GOP votes

Michael Luethy, a consultant for the Carolina Leadership Coalition, declined to comment when asked why the group was sending mailers in support of Brockman and Wray.

Critics of the two swing-vote Democrats said the group was supporting them because of their voting history.

Dorian Palmer, the president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina, said in a statement that the mailers were evidence that it’s not just his group that thinks Brockman and Wray are “reliable votes” for Republicans, but Republicans themselves.

YDNC, the youth arm of the N.C. Democratic Party, has endorsed James Adams and Rodney Pierce, the candidates trying to unseat Brockman and Wray in next month’s primary election.

Brockman and Wray respond to criticism over mailers

In an interview, Brockman said he didn’t know anything about the mailers, but said that attacks on his willingness to work with Republicans to secure resources for his district were ignorant and “completely, 100% racist.” Brockman is Black; Wray is white.

“How ignorant do you have to be, to not understand that not every district in North Carolina where folks are going to have to run in, are super progressive districts,” Brockman said. “There actually might be a district out there that’s a moderate district, that Democrats like me and Michael Wray will do very well in.”

Responding to Democratic youth leaders in September, after they called him out for voting in favor of the budget, Brockman said he believed most North Carolinians “want politicians to stop bickering and work together to do what’s best for everybody.”

He also touted the $29 million in funds that were allocated in the budget for the “majority poor Black district” in and around High Point that he’s represented since 2015.

“Black people are not a monolith,” Brockman said. “You do not get to take Black people for granted and get them to vote Democratic just because it’s a Black district. Black people deserve districts who have representatives who will actually represent them, and actually fight for resources for that district.”

Wray, who has represented Northampton County and other northeastern counties since 2005, said in an email that he has a “strong record of supporting small businesses in his district,” and that he’s worked “very hard to bring needed resources” to his constituents.

“If outside groups want to highlight my record in this regard, I am delighted,” he said.