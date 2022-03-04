Swing voters believe Putin's "gone off the deep end"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Mucha
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Some swing voters say President Biden is taking the right stance by ratcheting up sanctions on Russia and keeping U.S. troops off the table — but some aren't sure Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine at all if Donald Trump were still in office.

Driving the news: These were among the key takeaways from our latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger swing voter focus groups, held Wednesday.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The two panels were comprised of 13 men and women who voted for Trump in 2016, then Biden in 2020, and who live in the most competitive 2020 swing states.

  • While a focus group is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, the responses show how some voters in crucial states are thinking and talking about current events.

Why it matters: Former President Trump and some other Republicans have speculated either that Russia's president felt emboldened to invade Ukraine because he saw Biden as weak, or that Putin wouldn't have invaded if Trump were still in office.

  • While Putin's true mindset is unknowable, if U.S. voters buy into such speculation, Biden's standing could erode — weakening Democrats' position in the midterm elections.

  • The focus group participants were divided. Several thought Putin probably would have invaded Ukraine regardless of who the U.S. president is, but some were unsure.

  • “I think there’s some level of unpredictability that Trump brings to the table that would be a deterrent,” said Paul A., 35, from Livonia, Michigan.

The intrigue: All of the voters were able to identify a photo of Putin — no big surprise.

  • But 12 of the 13 also were able to identify Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — an unexpectedly high share.

  • It may reflect Zelensky's folk-hero status and mastery of social media, as much as Americans' concern about the conflict.

The big picture: All 13 voters said they were aware of the Russian invasion. Just nine said they've formed an opinion about U.S. involvement. Six of those nine held a positive view of Biden's efforts so far.

Specifically, voters said, imposing sanctions was the right decision.

  • “Hopefully that will start to turn the tide in Russia inside out, so that we won't have to send troops,” said Mike L., 51, from Wayzata, Minnesota.

  • “I feel like the escalating sanctions were appropriate,” said Brian P., 43, from Lewisville, Texas. “I’m also in favor of support of the NATO allies, assisting them but not putting forces into Ukraine.”

  • Lebene K., 43, from Euless, Texas, held a more negative view. Biden "is allowing it to still go on. This shouldn’t be going on, and we have the ability as a nation to stop it,” she said.

Details: Given the option to label Russia as an ally, competitor or threat to the United States, two said competitor — while 11 said threat.

  • “There’s a lot of very good Russian hackers. I grew up in the Cold War. I saw 'Rocky [IV].' I know they’re a threat,” said Shawn D., 52, from Philadelphia.

  • “Putin is such a loose cannon. The nuclear threat is always a threat,” said Erik W., 51, from Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

Between the lines: Seven people said that their impression of Putin had changed in the last week for the worse. Asked by the moderator whether they believe that Putin has “gone off the deep end,” 11 of the 13 said yes.

  • Eli S., 63, from Winter Park, Florida, said Putin wants to be remembered as a trio along with Lenin and Stalin.

  • On the other hand, participants had a favorable impression of Zelensky, labeling him with words like “heroic” and “brave.”

  • "Putin’s been in power this whole century, but with last week’s invasion he transformed swing voters’ opinions about him overnight,” said Rich Thau, president of Engagious, who moderated the focus groups.

Go deeper: Last month, U.S. swing voters said they wanted the United States to stay militarily out of the conflict in Ukraine.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken Visits Ukrainian Church in Washington: 'We Stand with You'

    "It's in the most difficult moments that our faith is tested," Blinken said

  • Google suspends all ad sales in Russia as censorship demands grow

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world's top seller of online ads by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden announces 'severe' new Russian sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions Thursday against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine. (March 3)

  • Tim Scott responds to Trump's praise of Putin: "Nothing smart about invading countries"

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) during an Axios event Wednesday responded to former President Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, saying "there is nothing smart" about invading another country. Yes, but: Scott stopped short of criticizing Trump for referring to Putin as "very savvy" and for referring to Putin's move to claim two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as "genius." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Trump Jr. fiancée, ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, gets Jan 6 subpoena

    Guilfoyle was at the White House Jan. 6 when President Donald Trump spoke with Mike Pence. He wanted the vice president not to certify the election.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

  • Pacific Air Forces boss watching ‘like a hawk’ for Taiwan invasion

    Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach questioned what and when Chinese President Xi Jinping knew of Russia's plan to invade Ukraine.

  • Private payrolls rose by 475,000 in February, topping expectations: ADP

    U.S. private-sector employers brought back more jobs than expected in February as virus-related disruptions receded following the Omicron variants spread.

  • Putin tells Russians the brutal and poorly planned war on Ukraine is going 'according to plan'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that Russia's goals in Ukraine will be "fulfilled."

  • Talk about race: Mississippi House passes bill to set limits

    The same Mississippi Legislature that proclaimed racial reconciliation after removing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag nearly two years ago passed a bill Thursday to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms. Democratic Rep. Chris Bell of Jackson opposed the bill. The bill's short title says it would prohibit “critical race theory.”

  • Son of accused 6 January rioters testifies in court

    “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and traitors get shot,” Guy Reffitt is alleged to have told his son.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 25 February - 3 March 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across the Africa and beyond this week.

  • Honeywell rolls out flexible workplace policies as employees return from remote work

    Honeywell International Inc. has announced new work-life balance protocols as employees have returned to regular work routines following Covid-19 closures.

  • Tucker Carlson called out for demanding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score

    Tucker Carlson took heat Wednesday night after a segment aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which Carlson questioned the academic credentials of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. This came just days after he attacked her very nomination, saying she would humiliate the Supreme Court and make the U.S. look like Rwanda. Carlson never had such questions about any of former President Trump’s three nominees, all of whom are white. But for Jackson, Carlson wanted to know what she got on the Law School Admission Test, otherwise known as LSAT. “So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so. Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties,” Carlson said. “So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent. It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.” Twitter took Carlson to task, with many people calling him racist. But DNC chair Jaime Harrison took it upon himself to answer Carlson’s questions about Jackson’s academic prowess. Harrison pointed out that Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law and was the editor of the Harvard Law Review.

  • Ex-US Attorney General Bill Barr says Trump went into a rage when told his election fraud lies were baloney

    Ex-Attorney General Bill Barr says former President Donald Trump fired him in a fit of anger in response to his declaration that the campaign to overturn the presidential election was “bulls—” The nation’s former top law enforcement official told NBC News that Trump erupted in the Oval Office in December 2020 when Barr trashed the various conspiracy theories contending that the election was ...

  • UPDATE 3-Hong Kong urges calm as residents fret over COVID measures

    Any decision to impose a COVID-19 lockdown in Hong Kong will take into account the global financial hub's status and ensure basic needs, the government said on Wednesday, urging anxious residents who thronged supermarkets this week to stay calm. Authorities reported a new daily record of 55,353 new infections, with 117 deaths in the Chinese-ruled city. Infections have surged more than 500 times from about 100 cases a day at the beginning of February.

  • Washington lobbyists rush to aid Ukrainian government

    Washington lobbying and public relation firms are offering their skills to Ukraine as Americans rally to its side amid Russia's brutal and relentless invasion, Axios has learned.Driving the news: The latest entrant is the powerhouse firm SKDKnickerbocker, which is doing pro-bono work for the Ukrainian government, records show.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The firm told the Justice Department this week that managing director Stephen Krupin, a former sp

  • Millions of Russians turn to BBC for news amid invasion of Ukraine

    Millions of people in Russia are turning to the BBC for independent information about the country's assault on Ukraine as an alternative to Russian state-sponsored programing. The weekly audience for the BBC's Russian language news website more than tripled following the invasion compared to its weekly average from earlier this year, the outlet reported, reaching a record 10.7 million people in the last week compared to a usual average of 3.1...

  • Ukraine Stance by U.S. Tech Firm Epam Sparks Internal Dissension

    (Bloomberg) -- Tension over the conflict in Ukraine -- and the role U.S. companies should play in opposing Russia’s invasion -- is playing out within Epam Systems Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company with a large work force in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignati

  • 'We are being destroyed,' says Ukraine's Mariupol under Russian siege

    Russian forces are trying to blockade the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, knocking out power, water and heating supplies with bombardment that is preventing residents from fleeing, local authorities said on Thursday. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, the port city is seeing some of the fiercest fighting with constant shelling for the past 24 hours, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a video broadcast. The city authorities likened the Russian onslaught to Nazi Germany's protracted deadly siege of the then-Soviet city of Leningrad during World War Two.