SwingJuice Apparel swings into 2022 by Exhibiting at The PGA Show

Pawtucket, RI – January 24, 2022- SwingJuice.com, a lifestyle clothing and apparel brand, will be Exhibiting at the 2022 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, FL January 25-28, Booth 3865 to Launch their New Line of Custom Performance Polos.

“We are So Excited to be back at the Show and give people a true Taste of what the SwingJuice Brand and SJ Life is all about,” said Jon Mason, Founder and Creative Director at SwingJuice. “Our New Line of Performance Polos and golf inspired gear are exactly what Golf Retail has been looking for, I’m beyond thrilled to Show it off to the World.”

SwingJuice has been rapidly expanding into Green Grass and Brick & Mortar Retail during the past year in addition to having their entire collection being available at swingjuice.com. SwingJuice has developed a rabid Fan Base that has long been wondering when the launch of High Quality Performance Polos would happen, the answer is here.

“The Quality of our Performance wear has far exceeded our expectations and thus our Customers should absolutely Love them,” says SwingJuice CEO Steve “Dakota” Happas. “This next phase for SwingJuice will continue to bring High Quality gear, fun designs and an overall Great vibe to the Industry. Can’t wait to see what the Future holds”

The PGA Merchandise Show is happening January 25-28, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando FL where SwingJuice will be exhibiting at Booth 3865. If you happen to be at the Show and would like to Book an appointment to view the Entire SwingJuice Collection please contact Wholesale Director Cindy Belden at cindy@swingjuice.com.

ABOUT SWINGJUICE:

SwingJuice is a golf-inspired clothing and apparel brand that trailblazed the philosophy that molds were made to be broken and that clothing should be a conversation-starter. SwingJuice apparel allows consumers to display their passion for sports in a more fun, unique and approachable way. SwingJuice is also a community – established through the love of golf and expanded through the passion for all sports. The staff at SwingJuice are sports junkies just like the consumers they serve and they are always dreaming up new ways to bring unique personality to the products they design.For more information, please visit www.swingjuice.com.

