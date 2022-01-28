'Swipe left for meth': Florida officials using dating apps to try to find drug dealers

'Swipe left for meth': Florida officials using dating apps to try to find drug dealers
Tim Stelloh
·2 min read

Dozens of people are accused of selling drugs on LGBTQ dating apps and concealing their sales with emojis and code words, authorities in Florida said Thursday.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office alleged that 52 people used three apps — Grindr, Scruff and Taimi — to sell methamphetamines, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Among the emojis that were used were ice cream cones and birthday cakes, Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters. The word “Tina” was used for meth, he said.

Marijuana was the most commonly sold drug, with investigators buying nearly a pound and a half through online sales, the sheriff’s office said. Meth, at 280 grams, was second.

“When you would hit them up, swipe left for meth, you would talk to these folks — guess what?” Judd said. “They would offer to sell you drugs.”

Grindr, which describes itself as the world's largest social networking app for the LGBTQ community, saw more sales than the other two apps, the sheriff’s office said.

None of the companies immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday night.

Users have previously accused the company of not doing enough to police illegal drug sales. A Grindr spokesperson told NBC News three years ago that the company "prohibits the promotion of drug use in user profiles" and encourages users to report "suspicious and threatening activities."

Judd said in a statement that his office had asked for the companies' cooperation and is working with them to “raise awareness” about the illicit sales.

He added that the companies had banned some suspects trying to sell drugs. Users had also reported the sales, he said.

The sheriff’s office said a tip in July prompted the investigation, dubbed “Swipe Left for Meth.” Detectives created undercover profiles and “found it was relatively easy to strike up conversations,” the sheriff’s office said.

“It was clear during the conversations and ensuing drug buys that the suspects' primary purposes for being on the dating app were to sell drugs — not to find a date,” the sheriff’s office said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people

    Three random killings — a woman pushed in front of a train, another punched at a bus stop and a third stabbed to death while working alone in a store, all allegedly committed by homeless men — have reignited anger, fear and frustration with the intractable issue of homelessness in New York and Los Angeles. Advocates fear public outrage about the crimes has left a vulnerable population even more endangered. Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, called the killings tragedies.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse heads to court to get gun used in shootings

    A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Friday on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest. Rittenhouse shot the men during the protest in Kenosha in 2020. Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense after each of the men attacked him.

  • Keanu Reeves Hit With Backlash From Chinese Nationalists Over Tibet Benefit Concert

    Keanu Reeves has incurred the wrath of nationalists in China after it emerged earlier this week that he will be performing at an upcoming benefit concert for Tibet. Some jingoistic Chinese social media users, known locally as “little pinks,” have gone so far as to suggest that Reeve’s recently released The Matrix: Resurrections should be boycotted […]

  • Judge nixes Gulf of Mexico oil leases in climate-focused ruling

    A federal judge on Thursday canceled the Biden administration's late 2021 sale of new oil-and-gas drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico.Why it matters: The ruling that the greenhouse gas emissions analysis by the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) was insufficient is a win for green groups that challenged the decision, as they seek to curb fossil fuel production.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Environmental organizations have been upset

  • COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

    When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn't reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island nation's citizens. Many of those aboard were missionaries who had left Kiribati before the border closure to spread the faith abroad for what is commonly known as the Mormon church.

  • Children watched as Coast dad beat mom with ‘blue stick,’ cops say. It was a concrete pipe.

    A Long Beach man kept an oxygen tank on hand to revive his common-law wife when she would pass out after beatings, an investigator said. It didn’t work on January 9. Here’s more exclusive, new details from the courtroom.

  • Missing North Carolina mother and daughter found safe after five years

    More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...

  • Teen Arrested For Murder Of Ex-Corrections Officer During Kidnapping

    Albuquerque police have made a second arrest in a year-old murder that involved a group of armed robbers who used Snapchat to lure at least two victims. Anna Dukes, 18, was arrested by Albuquerque police on Monday for the murder of Elias Otero, 24, on Feb. 11, 2021 as well as the armed robbery and kidnapping of the deceased man's brother Nicholas Otero, 20, the Albuquerque police announced. A warrant for Dukes' arrest and that of the alleged shooter, her boyfriend Adrian Avila, 17, was issued by

  • Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

    The man followed the woman to her home, and her brother was also a victim in the gunfire, cops say.

  • Witness Can Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Told He Had Sex With a Minor

    On Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news. A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.

  • ‘A stain on American history.’ MO couple sentenced in Capitol riot blame Trump, crowd

    “I was caught up in President Trump telling everybody that this election got stolen and he had kind of everybody enraged,” Zachary Wilson told the judge.

  • ‘Bunch of Idiots’: Grown Man Accused of Spitting on and Shoving Kids for Wearing Masks

    A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel

  • Body camera video shows moment Georgia deputy is shot in chest on dark highway

    The driver was run off the road minutes later by pursuing deputies.

  • She was a problem cop for years. Now she's a convicted fentanyl-laced heroin dealer

    A Highand Park detective with a storied past is now facing decades in prison for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin.

  • Coast man told kids to clean mom’s wounds after brutal beating, records say. She died.

    Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.

  • DeLand man who smashed teens’ car window with pipe to face hate crime charges, deputies say

    A 58-year-old white man is facing hate crime charges for an unprovoked, racially prejudiced attack on three high schoolers at a Volusia County gas station over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said. Richard Burnham, 58, directed racial slurs at three Black teenagers and beat the side of their car with a metal pipe outside a Circle K on State Road 415 in Osteen around 3 p.m. Saturday, ...

  • Newlyweds targeted in SF attempted robbery on their wedding day

    Newly released crime data shows a disturbing trend in San Francisco. This attempted robbery highlights the issue.

  • Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley planning insanity defense

    Defense lawyers for the suspect in the Oxford School shootings say in court filings the teen plans to plead insanity.

  • An Ex-Northwestern Professor Was Sentenced To 53 Years In Prison For Killing His Boyfriend As Part Of A Sexual Fantasy

    The murder of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old Chicago hairstylist, was “cold-blooded” and an “execution," the judge said.View Entire Post ›

  • Man who evaded arrest in the desert after sexual conduct with minor sentenced to 25 years

    When deputies headed to Whitaker's home to arrest him on charges of sexual conduct with a minor in 2020, he fled to the desert with a handgun.