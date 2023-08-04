Swish offices and shares for employees – but working for a start-up is risky business

The reality of working at a London start-up isn’t quite as glamorous as it’s made out to be, says Otta co-founder Sam Franklin (centre) - Otta

Swish offices decked out with ping-pong tables and bean bags, high-budget socials and lavish free lunches, company away days in the Bahamas – these are just some of the perks that come with working for an innovative start-up company.

Or so the myth goes. The reality of working at one of London’s many start-ups isn’t quite as glamorous as it’s made out to be, says Sam Franklin, co-founder and chief executive of start-up job site Otta, but the perks are still numerous.

“That’s maybe a stereotype that comes from the huge success of Google and Apple and other places in Silicon Valley,” says Sam. “But British start-ups are forward thinking places to work,” he insists. “It’s just that the focus is on the things that really matter, like flexible working arrangements and great parental leave policies.”

London is Europe’s biggest start-up hub. The capital became home to more than 18,000 tech start-ups in 2021, a 94pc increase on the year before.

These companies have become magnets for ambitious young graduates who want to make an impact and earn good money, all while having a working life that’s tailored to their needs.

Alex*, 24, graduated from Oxford in 2021 and works for a start-up that makes new alternatives to alcoholic drinks. “We can work remotely one day a week, and there’s the option to take unpaid sabbatical leave, too. When we are in the office, it’s a fantastic environment to be in,” he told Telegraph Money.

“The company also pays for us all to have sessions with a therapist – since there is a big focus on wellness as part of our branding, it really feels like they’re walking the walk instead of just talking the talk,” he adds.

These companies have one more important selling point. The early employees of small businesses are often given share options, meaning that they could stand to make a huge amount of money if the company is ever listed publicly or acquired by a competitor.

Thanks to the Government’s Enterprise Management Incentives scheme, companies with assets of £30m or less can grant their employees share options of up to £250,000 in a three-year period.

What’s more, employees don’t have to pay income tax or national insurance if they buy their shares for at least the market value they had when the options were given out.

Getting in early on the next world-changing product can massively pay off. Take the case of artist David Choe, who agreed to be paid in equity rather than dollars to paint Facebook’s first office in 2005. When Facebook joined the stock market almost a decade later, Mr Choe found that his shares were worth $200m.

To cash-strapped recent graduates, being granted share options can look like a good way to prepare for the future, in the hope that their hard work will one day allow them to put a deposit down on a house.

That was the thinking of Durham graduate Archie Sidwell, 24, who in March became only the fourth employee at a London tech start-up. His role as a “founder’s associate” is one unique to the sector, he says, allowing him to work closely with his bosses on their most important projects.

“One reason why I wanted to join such a small company was the prospect of having equity,” he said. “I have a bit of a longer-term mindset. Lots of people my age spend 12 months in a job then start thinking about where to go next. The idea behind having share options is that you keep adding value to the company and eventually that pays off.”

But the opportunity to gain equity can come with a salary below market rate, as companies in their first few years of trading try to spend as little money as possible.

Is it really worth taking a smaller paycheck for a stake in the business you work for? Not if you’re expecting to make your own millions, says SeedLegals co-founder Anthony Rose, whose company has drawn up employment contracts for more than 50,000 start-ups.

“If you are joining a company that has 10 employees or fewer, then they probably haven’t raised enough money to pay you a salary at market rate yet. So you might get a lower salary, but have some share options as a top up,” Anthony explains.

Employees can only expect to be given a sizeable amount of equity if they join a start-up in its earliest, most volatile years. A company’s first few employees might be offered somewhere between 0.2pc and 0.5pc of the company in return for a pay cut of anywhere from 20 to 50pc.

“If the company does well, grows through fundraising rounds and ends up with a decent valuation, it can usually afford to pay people market salary. Share options then become more of a way to attract and retain employees rather than compensate them,” Anthony adds.

You may only get your money if the company “exits”, or the owner decides to end their involvement with the business, typically meaning it’s bought out for a large sum.

“In the UK, the median time to an exit is between five and seven years, and the median exit price is about £20m,” Anthony says. Such a sale would result in a £20,000 payday for an employee who has equity of 0.1pc in the company, while someone with 0.5pc could see £100,000 come their way.

“But many start-ups don’t work out, while others that become profitable don’t always get sold,” Anthony says – it’s a common adage that 90pc of start-ups fail to get off the ground.

Taking a risk on an exciting new company can pay dividends in other ways, however. That’s what Oxford graduate Charlie* found when they joined a brand new AI art company as its first and only employee.

At just 23, Charlie is the company’s lead engineer. “I primarily applied to jobs at start-ups because I liked the idea of building something from scratch and making a big contribution to a project,” they told Telegraph Money.

“The range of experience I’ve had is worth so much more to me than a salary, it’s about the diversity and breadth of things you get to do,” they continued.

“Being the company’s first hire has meant I could build a great relationship with the CEO, and things are much less formal than in a big business – things like being able to wear whatever I want and take time out to look after my mental health are crucial for me.”

“I recognise that I’m fortunate to be able to take the gamble,” Charlie admits. “If things go wrong, I could always move back in with my parents. Not everyone is in that position.”

It’s the opportunity to learn and grow that makes the world of start-ups so appealing, not just the equity and perks on offer, says Kabir Bali, 30. He’s the co-founder of Jumpstart, a “Dragon’s Den for talent” that matches start-ups with ambitious graduates.

“My co-founder and I both graduated in 2016 and went to work in large consultancies,” Kabir says. “We both got about two or three years in and felt that the opportunities for career growth and progression were quite limited, and didn’t come as fast as we would have liked.”

Kabir’s aim was to design a programme where graduates get the opportunity to rotate across companies for a few years before finding a permanent job.

Three years on, the company has turned the traditional hiring process on its head: instead of being faced with lengthy job applications and stressful assessment days, “Jumpstarters” have up to 20 companies pitch to them. The jobseekers then choose four or five of their favourite start-ups to interview with.

The idea that joining a small start-up has to mean sacrificing your salary is yet another myth, says Kabir, with the average salary of a Jumpstart graduate sitting between £30,000 and £40,000, though many have some work experience before joining the scheme. Entry-level graduate jobs in other sectors can pay as little as £20,000 outside of London.

“Not everyone is going to make that much money straight away, but at start-ups, your earning prospects are generally good,” Kabir claims. “It’s not like working in investment banking, but our graduates tend to make as much as their friends who have established private sector roles, and often a lot more than their peers who work in the public sector.”

All of the perks that come with working for a small, new company can become problems overnight, however. That’s what Cambridge graduate Emily* found when she joined the growth team at a healthcare technology start-up.

“I felt like I learned very little,” says Emily, 25, who stayed in her role as a growth associate for only a few months before moving on to a more established business.

“I went in thinking I’d be able to try out lots of different things, that I’d get lots of opportunities and responsibility. Instead I ended up putting in cold calls all day every day, or occasionally I’d get to make some social media posts,” she said.

“We were also mostly working remotely, which isn’t what I wanted at all,” she admits. Emily isn’t an outlier – while Gen Zs consistently rank the ability to work from home as a priority, many don’t want to be stuck at home five days a week.

The biggest problem that recent graduates encounter at start-up companies can come in the form of their own managers, who can sometimes have just as little experience as they do.

“I kept asking to work on literally anything other than cold calls, but my manager wouldn’t take anything I said into account, especially when it came to how unmotivated I felt,” says Emily.

“We got on really well as people, and I liked her a lot, but she had never managed anyone before, and I had never been managed before.”

So, with all of that in mind, is it a good idea to work at a start-up in your first few years out of university? Yes, says Sam Franklin, of Otta, but it’s not a decision to take lightly.

Moving from more mainstream employment into a start-up job was the making of his career – at just 29, Sam is the head of a start-up valued at more than £100m, and has employed over 200 people. But he admits that it’s not for everyone.

“If you don’t like change and you want to have certainty about what the next six months will look like, then joining a start-up might not be the best call,” says Sam. “A lot of people see their friends doing well and working on interesting products, and don’t realise how difficult these jobs have the potential to be.”

As for those share options, don’t bank on them paying off, he warns. “We always say that you should see share options as a lottery ticket, because it’s so unlikely that you’ll get that multimillion-pound payday.

“It’s important to look at a start-up job as a whole package. Shares shouldn’t be the main reason you take on a role.”

