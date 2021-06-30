Swiss give 4 million AstraZeneca shots to COVAX, keep mRNA shots for domestic use

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
John Miller
·1 min read

By John Miller

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland will give 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that it has reserved to the vaccine-sharing programme COVAX, the government said on Wednesday, to help address a massive discrepancy in shots for the developing world.

Switzerland originally reserved 5.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, but the country's medical regulator Swissmedic has yet to approve the shot, on grounds it has not received all necessary data from clinical trials.

The 4-million-dose donation exceeds the 3 million Switzerland had previously announced it was considering giving to COVAX.

"Through the unequal distribution of vaccines we can expect that the pandemic will continue for a long time to come," the government said in a statement.

Switzerland has ordered significantly more mRNA vaccines from Moderna and from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, including for 2022 when the country is preparing for the possibility that people will need a booster shot, either as immunity from the first round of shots wanes or as variants evade protection.

"The Swiss federal government is concentrating on mRNA vaccines," it said. "These have proven themselves to be highly effective and tolerable."

In addition to the AstraZeneca shot donation, Switzerland has also given 145 million Swiss francs ($157 million) to COVAX, part of more than 300 million francs it has directed to support the World Health Organization (WHO)-backed Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) aimed at speeding development of pandemic-fighting technologies.

($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Mix-and-match approach boosts immune response of AstraZeneca shot, study finds

    A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after an AstraZeneca shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of AstraZeneca, an Oxford study said on Monday. The study, called Com-COV, compared mixed two-dose schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, and found that in any combination, they produced high concentrations of antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein.

  • Study: 3rd AstraZeneca shot gives strong immunity

    The British government says it's looking at plans for an autumn campaign for coronavirus vaccine booster shots.To date three-fifths of adults in the UK have already had both doses of a COVID vaccine.Now, an Oxford University study has found that a third dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produces a strong immune response... making it a possible candidate. But researchers added there was not yet evidence that such shots were needed, especially given shortages in some other countries.Teresa Lambe is an associate professor at Oxford University. “The data that is coming out from the real world effectiveness is showing these vaccines are having a huge impact against hospitalization. And there are so many countries around the world that haven’t even had one dose yet so that at the moment I think those doses should go to countries where they haven’t even had one dose. That scenario, that picture may change as we had towards winter and perhaps we may see that this vaccine's effectiveness does need a boost but at the moment I don’t think we’re seeing that evidence.”The Oxford University study found that a third dose of the vaccine increases antibody and T-cell immune responses, while the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also lead to an enhanced immune response.Studies had previously shown that the shot has higher efficacy when the second dose is delayed to 12 weeks instead of four weeks.Monday's research may also help alleviate concerns that vaccines may lose their potency if annual inoculations are needed.“What we are seeing when we give a third dose of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine is that you augment the antibody immunity, so you push the antibodies up higher than what you see even after a second dose. So there had been some concerns that we would not be able to use this vaccine in a booster vaccination regime, and that’s certainly not what the data is suggesting.”At the weekend, Oxford launched another trial this time using a modified version of its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the Beta variant that was first identified in South Africa.It is the variant which most worries vaccinologists for its immune-escaping potential.

  • 3 Stocks to Make the Most of Healthy Demand for Organic Food

    Organic food seems set to witness further growth as people regard them as healthier alternatives, making it wise to look at names like Hain Celestial (HAIN), Kroger (KR) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM).

  • Moderna COVID vaccine appears effective against contagious Delta variant, company says

    There was a “modest reduction” in antibody levels in the blood of those who received the shot.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Confidence Soars to One-Year High

    The rise in consumer confidence in June proves that people are showing faith in the economy, making this an ideal time to invest in consumer discretionary stocks like SPB, ONEW, POOL, PRTY and YETI.

  • ‘It isn’t over for us’: For those with weakened immune systems, COVID-19 vaccines don’t mean the end of the pandemic

    For those with compromised immune systems, health experts say 'get vaccinated, act unvaccinated,' as vaccines may not protect well against COVID-19.

  • "Pac-Man" black holes spotted eating neutron stars for first time

    Scientists say that one teaspoon of a neutron star weighs as much as all of humanity.

  • Switzerland to Investigate Possible Link to Ecuador Bribery Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal probe to search for possible links to a $22 million bribery scheme orchestrated by an ex-Gunvor Group trader targeting Ecuadorean public officials.Federal prosecutors decided to start the investigation against “persons unknown” earlier this month after court documents in an existing U.S. criminal probe came to light, Swiss authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.Raymond Kohut, an ex-employee of Geneva oil trader Gunvor admitted in April to

  • Search for shooter after man is killed overnight in Columbia, police say

    The deadly shooting happened outside of a business on Two Notch Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

  • Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start local trial of Merck & Co's COVID-19 drug

    Between March and April, each of these companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug, molnupiravir, hastening its availability in India to address a new wave of infections in the country. The partnership gave the companies license to make and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies, Merck said in late April.

  • Germany catches up with U.S. in vaccination drive

    Germany has caught up with the United States in terms of the proportion of the population with a first COVID-19 vaccination, the health minister said on Wednesday, adding the more infectious Delta variant meant it was important to keep up the pace. The German government came under fire for the sluggish start to its vaccination campaign earlier this year, particularly in comparison with countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel, but it has since ramped up quickly.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. For AstraZeneca, one shot is 70% effective.

  • New study says COVID vaccines may offer immunity for years

    MRNA vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, could provide protection from coronavirus for years, according to a promising study published in the journal Nature.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Missed Expectations. Why Its CEO Says the Turnaround Is on Track.

    After a mixed fiscal-first-quarter report, Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton says, "I’m confident that we have the fundamentals in place to drive growth. We’ve continually hit the mark.”

  • 30% of women at risk for pregnancy are not using contraceptives — experts point to gaps in access

    Data: Zapata, et al., 2021. "Need for Contraceptive Services Among Women of Reproductive Age — 45 Jurisdictions, United States, 2017–2019"; Note: Data for Alaska, California, District of Columbia, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, and Texas are from 2017; Chart: Connor Rothschild/Axios Nearly a third of women of child-bearing age in U.S. did not always use contraceptives during sexual encounters, a new CDC analysis shows, and it was often due to gaps in access to effective birth control.Why it matters:

  • Tennis-Gauff says she could not watch as Serena forced to retire

    American teenager Coco Gauff said she had to turn away from the TV screen after her idol Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday because of injury. The 17-year-old Gauff was in the gym when seven-times champion Williams appeared to slip on the lush Centre Court turf and retired at 3-3 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. Gauff made a sensational impact on her Wimbledon debut in 2019 when, as a 15-year-old qualifier she reached the last 16 with a win over former champion Venus Williams.

  • Trump legal team expects charges against company in coming days

    The Trump Organization's legal team anticipates the company will be accused of tax crimes, attorney Ronald Fischetti said.

  • When Can We Expect A Vaccine For Kids Under 12? Trials Are Moving Into The Next Phase

    Earlier in June, Pfizer shared details regarding their COVID-19 vaccination trials in young kids. Read on to see what that means for your kids.

  • Gilead's (GILD) Kite Announces Positive Data on Yescarta

    Gilead (GILD) announces results from the ZUMA-7 study on Yescarta and completes submission of application to the FDA seeking approval of lenacapavir.

  • COVID-19: Sinovac recipients need to undergo pre-event testing – MOH

    Recipients of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will still have to undergo pre-event testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (30 June).