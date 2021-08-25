Swiss agree deal with Pfizer for 14 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has signed an agreement with Pfizer to supply 14 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to cover 2022 and 2023, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Wednesday.

"The Swiss government has completed a further contract with Pfizer, which will supply 7 million vaccine doses (in both) 2022 and 2023," Berset told a press conference in Bern.

The contract includes an option for an additional 7 million doses to be supplied to Switzerland each year, Berset said. "With this, the Swiss population will have access to enough vaccine in the coming two years," Berset said.

