Swiss army knifes WhatsApp at work

Switzerland is famously neutral but it is picking which chat apps its soldiers may use during operations over data protection concerns (AFP/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV)
·1 min read

Switzerland's army has banned the use of WhatsApp whilst on duty, a spokesman confirmed Thursday, in favour of a Swiss messaging service deemed more secure in terms of data protection.

The ban also applies to using other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram on soldiers' private phones during service operations.

At the end of December, commanders and chiefs of staff received an email from headquarters recommending that their troops switch to using the Swiss-based Threema.

The recommendation applies "to everyone", including conscripts doing their military service and those returning for refresher courses, army spokesman Daniel Reist told AFP.

Switzerland is famously neutral. However, its long-standing position is one of armed neutrality and the landlocked European country has mandatory conscription for men.

The question of using messaging apps on duty came up during operations to support hospitals and the vaccination programme in Switzerland's efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic, Reist said.

The Swiss army will cover the four Swiss francs ($4.35, 3.85 euros) cost of downloading Threema, which is already used by other public bodies in Switzerland.

Other messaging services such as WhatsApp are subject to the US Cloud Act, which allows the United States authorities to access data held by US operators, even if it is held on servers outside the country.

Threema, which claims 10 million users, says it is an instant messenger designed to generate as little user data as possible. It is not financed by advertising.

"All communication is end-to-end encrypted, and the app is open source," the company says on its website.

noo-rjm/rl

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • She’s going from a Norfolk guided missile cruiser to commanding the Navy’s oldest ship

    It marks a big step back into history, from serving as executive officer on the Norfolk-based guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg to command of the world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel. Cmdr. Billie Farrell is about to take command of USS Constitution — Old Ironsides — the first woman to do so in the ship’s 224 years. Launched in 1797, it saw action against pirates in the Barbary Wars and ...

  • The story of Richard Marcinko, who was rejected by the Marines, created SEAL Team 6, and spent 15 months in jail

    "Whatever his vices, Dick Marcinko left his mark on SEAL history and shaped it like few others," a Navy SEAL told Insider.

  • Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019, took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August, CBS 8 in San Diego reported. The carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

  • What Special Social Security Benefits Do Veterans Receive?

    It's a little-known fact, but earnings for active duty military service or active duty training are covered under Social Security and have been since 1957. One of the special benefits military members...

  • N.Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test

    North Korea fired a "hypersonic missile" this week that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, its second such test as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks. The launch on Wednesday was the first by North Korea since October and was detected by several militaries in the region, drawing criticism from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan. North Korea first tested a hypersonic missile in September, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system.

  • National Guard soldier stationed at border dies in accidental shooting as 'morale crisis' hits force

    A Texas National Guard soldier participating in Operation Lone Star at the Texas border with Mexico shot and killed himself in an alcohol-related accident, part of a wave of accidents and suicides that have plagued the border mission

  • An F-35A stealth fighter made a belly landing in South Korea after the jet's gear malfunctioned

    South Korean military officials told local media that the pilot walked away from the incident unharmed.

  • Why China changed its mind about nuclear weapons and is bulking up its arsenal at 'accelerated' pace

    "The Chinese hope to make it impossible for the US to be confident it can carry out a preemptive strike," an expert told Insider.

  • US military coalition in Syria takes out rocket launch sites

    The U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria, officials said Tuesday. The strikes against the launch sites apparently were conducted by U.S. forces, but a statement issued by the coalition did not specify who carried them out. The statement offered few details beyond saying the sites “posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village, Syria,” and were struck in self defense.

  • Four Wisconsin National Guardsmen went to Afghanistan together. All returned home safely. Within months, all took their own lives.

    As America increasingly leans on the Guard, leaders haven't kept pace with the mental health burden facing soldiers.

  • Israel's military intel chief says Iran deal is better than no deal

    The head of Israeli military intelligence told ministers during a Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Israel will be better off if the Iran nuclear talks lead to a deal rather than collapsing without one, two Cabinet ministers who attended the meeting tell me.Why it matters: While Israel campaigned vigorously against the 2015 nuclear deal, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett continues to take hawkish positions on diplomacy with Iran, the statements from Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva reflect a broad

  • S. Korea military apologizes for defector's border crossing

    South Korea’s military apologized Wednesday for causing public concern about its security readiness, days after it failed to stop a suspected North Korean defector who crossed the heavily fortified border to return to the North. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korean surveillance cameras detected the person scaling a barbed-wire fence at the border on Saturday, triggering alarms and prompting a team of six soldiers to move to the area.

  • After Afghanistan, US military presence abroad faces domestic and foreign opposition in 2022

    U.S. Army soldiers walk to their C-17 cargo plane for departure on May 11, 2013, at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty ImagesIn August 2021, the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan after fighting a war there for nearly 20 years. In addition to Afghanistan, the U.S. has reduced its military presence in several other conflict zones in recent years. It has lowered troop levels in Iraq from 170,000 in 2007 to 2,500 in 2021, and in Syria from 1,700 in 2018 to around 900 toda

  • Army Officer's Sex Assault Trial Paused over Unanimous Verdict Order by Judge

    Despite the legal wrangling, the unusual order is unlikely to herald a broader change in the military justice system and its prosecution of sex crimes.

  • Russian Intervention in Kazakhstan Fuels Markets Concerns

    Russia and its military allies Wednesday sent troops to Kazakhstan to help the country’s government suppress protests that have made dozens of casualties among the demonstrators since the beginning of the week. The intervention – the first since the military alliance’s creation 20 years ago – will add to current markets concerns and has had an immediate impact on uranium prices. It has since turned into a widespread protest against the 30-year authoritarian regime of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the 81-year old Kazakhstan strong man and former president.

  • 20,000 Afghan commandos left behind, lawmakers and veterans urge Biden to rescue them

    The Biden administration has pledged to help vulnerable Afghans escape, but some lawmakers and veterans say the government has no plans to rescue Afghan commandos

  • US troops come under attack in Iraq and Syria in days after Soleimani death anniversary

    A base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport came under rocket fire on Wednesday while indirect fire hit another base hosting U.S. troops in Syria, part of a string of attacks in the days after the anniversary of the death of top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani.

  • North Korea fires apparent ballistic missile into sea

    The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.

  • Overnight Defense & National Security — Sailors prevail in vaccine mandate challenge

    It's Tuesday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. A federal judge has blocked the Navy from taking "any adverse action" against sailors who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.More on the ruling, plus a historic deployment for the USS Abraham Lincoln and Republicans going after Homeland...

  • Judge Blocks Navy's Discipline of SEALs for Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

    Members of the Navy's special warfare community have sued to block the vaccine mandate based on religious grounds.