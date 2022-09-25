Swiss Back Plan to Work Longer, Raise VAT to Pay for Pensions
(Bloomberg) --
Swiss voters backed a plan to reform the state-pension system, which includes women working longer and higher sales taxes, according to preliminary projections from national broadcaster SRF.
The retirement age for women will move gradually to 65 years from 64, aligning with that of men. The reform also brings more flexibility. People have the choice to transition to retirement between the ages of 63 and 70 and can start to reduce working hours while claiming a partial pension.
The standard VAT rate will increase to 8.1% from 7.7%, while a lower rate will go up by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6%.
