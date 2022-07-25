Swiss bank Julius Baer hit by market downturn during first half of year

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen in Zurich
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -Julius Baer reported on Monday a 26% drop in shareholders' profit for the first half of 2022, as the Swiss wealth manager was hit by what it called "one of the worst six-month periods for capital markets in decades."

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 451 million Swiss francs ($468.28 million), missing analyst forecasts for 477 million francs according to Refinitiv data.

The Zurich-based private bank said its assets under management shrunk 11% to 428 billion francs, as it was hit by the downturn in global markets.

Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher said the period had seen "unprecedented geopolitical events that had a deep impact on asset valuations and client sentiment."

But the bank said there had been a "meaningful recovery" in net new money of 1.5 billion francs since the end of April, which compensated the outflow of 2.7 million francs in the first four months of the year.

Western European clients contributed to the inflows, the bank said, while the impact of Asian clients de-leveraging their portfolios reduced from March onwards, it added.

($1 = 0.9631 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger deal in Spain

    Orange and MasMovil have signed a binding agreement to combine operations in Spain in a deal valuing the merged entity at close to $19 billion, the two telecoms firms said in a statement on Saturday. The tie-up is expected to test the European Commission's appetite for consolidation. Spain's mobile market is a four-way fight with Telefonica's Movistar brand holding a 28.24% share, Orange 22.91%, Vodafone 22.26% and MasMovil with 20.55%, data from market regulator CNMC showed in March.

  • Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports

    Credit Suisse is considering how it could cut costs further after a dismal performance by the embattled bank in the past quarter, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing senior sources. "The numbers are catastrophic," an unnamed senior banker told the newspaper, adding that staff morale is very low. "The cost structure is too large for the bank's revenue potential."

  • Reliance drags Indian shares lower after six-day rally; Zomato plunges

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares dropped on Monday after their longest winning run since last October, after index heavyweight Reliance Industries slid following a weaker-than-expected earnings report, while markets eyed policy cues from the upcoming central bank meetings. "Results and macroeconomic cues are very key triggers for the market as it consolidates following a sharp pullback," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis point interest rate hike later this week as it looks to tackle stubbornly high inflation, while India's central bank is set to meet next week to decide on policy.

  • Faster Singapore Inflation Bolsters Case for More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s key core inflation gauge jumped to the highest level in almost 14 years, boosting the case for the central bank to continue tightening monetary policy even after three moves this year.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Ne

  • China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

    China will fully respect privacy and protect personal information in using the digital yuan, state media quoted a senior central bank official as saying on Sunday, as Beijing encourages greater adoption of e-CNY. Limited anonymity is a key feature of the digital yuan, Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank's Digital Currency Research Institute said, noting it ensures reasonable anonymous transactions. The People's Bank of China is a front-runner in developing and issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which in the case of the e-CNY will be a traceable replacement for notes and coins.

  • Ryanair posts $174 million profit for April-June quarter

    Ryanair on Monday posted an after-tax profit of 170 million euros ($174 million) for the three months to the end of June, its first profit in the quarter in three years but well short of pre-COVID-19 profit levels. The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said it was too soon to provide a meaningful profit guidance for its financial year, which ends on March 31, 2023. The after-tax profit for the first quarter of Ryanair's financial year was compared with a forecast of 157 million in a company poll of analysts and a 243 million euro profit in the same quarter of 2019.

  • Apple, Visa, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Chipotle, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season ramps up with dozens of companies reporting. The FOMC is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday. Plus, housing, GDP, and inflation data.

  • Urban planning as a tool of white supremacy – the other lesson from Minneapolis

    Minneapolis, a city still split along racial lines. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe legacy of structural racism in Minneapolis was laid bare to the world at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street, the location where George Floyd’s neck was pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee. But it is also imprinted in streets, parks and neighborhoods across the city – the result of urban planning that utilized segregation as a tool of white supremacy. Today, Minn

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    A prime example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), which has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. Here's why Kinder Morgan is the ideal high-yield dividend stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond. The 2014 and 2015 oil and gas crash took a sledgehammer to Kinder Morgan's bottom line and forced the company to cut its dividend by 75% to protect its balance sheet.

  • How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

    We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June...

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

    Buckle up and hang on, because it's been a challenging year on Wall Street. It's been even tougher sledding for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which lost as much as 34% of its value since hitting its all-time intra-day high in mid-November. Because growth stocks largely led the market higher following the COVID-19 crash of February-March 2020, Wall Street and investors have been keeping a closer eye on the performance of the Nasdaq than in years' past.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July comes out Tuesday, and the Federal Open Market Committee announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.