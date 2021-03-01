Swiss bask in reopened shops as COVID-19 cases drop

  • Customers wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in an Ikea store on its reopening day, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 1, 2021. Swiss authorities last week gave a go-ahead to what they called a “cautious” reopening despite a new, more-transmissible COVID-19 variant that first appeared in Britain that is increasingly circulating in the rich Alpine country. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
  • Customers wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, wait at customer services in an Ikea store on its reopening day, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 1, 2021. Swiss authorities last week gave a go-ahead to what they called a “cautious” reopening despite a new, more-transmissible COVID-19 variant that first appeared in Britain that is increasingly circulating in the rich Alpine country. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Switzerland Stores Reopening

Customers wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in an Ikea store on its reopening day, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 1, 2021. Swiss authorities last week gave a go-ahead to what they called a “cautious” reopening despite a new, more-transmissible COVID-19 variant that first appeared in Britain that is increasingly circulating in the rich Alpine country. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
JAMEY KEATEN
·3 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The timing couldn’t have been better for Michele Pesson for Swiss authorities to order a reopening of stores across Switzerland amid a recent drop in coronavirus cases and deaths: Her son’s birthday is coming up, and she wanted to get her hands on something special for him to read.

Pesson, a school teacher and administrator, was one of the droves of shoppers who turned out on Monday in a Geneva shop of well-known Swiss bookstore chain Payot to buy up magazines, books and other wares after a six-week shutdown that left only essential stores in Switzerland open because of the pandemic.

“Honestly, it does a lot of good," she said. “You get the feeling that it's something that's not just the stores that are opening — but it's a whole social aspect that's reopening.”

Swiss authorities last week gave a go-ahead to what they called a “cautious” reopening despite a new, more-transmissible COVID-19 variant that first appeared in Britain that is increasingly circulating in the rich Alpine country.

In mid-January, authorities ordered the closure of stores except for supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential businesses — around the time that the country of 8.5 million was tallying more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day based on a seven-day average. That rate has gradually dropped in recent weeks, now to about 1,000 per day — or less.

The seven-day average of deaths has come in in the single digits in recent days, declining steadily from the down from more than 70 on New Year's Day and a plateau of more than 80 per day in most of November and December.

The new measures don't just affect stores: museums, zoos, library reading rooms and outdoor sports facilities like tennis courts and skating rinks can reopen. The government also is allowing more people to gather in public or private — 15 people, up from five.

President Guy Parmelin last week acknowledged public pressure for a faster reopening, but called for “discipline” in the face of the new variant's spread. A reopening of restaurants and bars is planned for April 1, but that could be moved forward “if the situation continues to improve,” he said.

He cited rising vaccinations and COVID-19 testing in Switzerland as reasons to be confident.

Shop owners too expressed relief Monday that life was getting a bit closer to normal.

Nabil Slimani, manager of a Geneva store of snowboard, freeski, surf, skate and streetwear vendor Blue Tomato, said the closures last month “were really starting to weigh us as much as on the customers."

He said more customers flooded into the store after a previous shutdown last year, and this time, “it's been pretty calm ... it hasn't been crazy.”

Ikea reported a few longer lines than usual. Spokesman Aurel Hosennen said Monday wasn’t nearly as busy as after a reopening from a longer lockdown last spring, when visits to reopened stores were nearly twice as much as on a normal day. On Monday, traffic was up about 30% from a normal Monday.

But the managers of the Payot bookshop said a combination of a back-to-school rush after university holidays and an eagerness to return to the feel of new books — after some online shopping in recent weeks — was driving up traffic on Monday.

"For a month and a half, people missed coming to bookstores," said Christophe Jacquier, the Payot store manager. “There's a real pleasure for people to come to hunt for and chose their books — it's not the same thing as searching on the Internet.”

Recommended Stories

  • WHO: 'Premature,' 'unrealistic' COVID-19 will end soon

    A senior World Health Organization official said Monday it was “premature” and “unrealistic” to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death. The world’s singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, said Dr. Michael Ryan, director of WHO's emergencies program. “If we’re smart, we can finish with the hospitalizations and the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic” by the end of the year, he said at media briefing.

  • Boater who abandoned scuba divers in open water fined $272,000, Hawaii officials say

    The two scuba divers found their way back to shore that day, officials say.

  • Goldman’s Eric Lane Leaves for Tiger Global in Surprise Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Lane, the co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management business, is quitting the firm to join Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management, just a day after news that a pair of senior consumer bankers are leaving the lender for a fintech startup.Lane is departing less than six months after taking over Goldman’s newly expanded asset-management business along with Julian Salisbury, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The 25-year veteran of Goldman Sachs and a member of its most important decision-making body will join hedge fund Tiger Global later this year as president and chief operating officer, according to a letter to investors Monday.“In this newly created role, Eric will work across the firm, helping us manage the organization with a particular focus on our clients and the infrastructure that supports our platform,” the firm said in the letter, seen by Bloomberg. Lane will report directly to Coleman and venture capital head Scott Shleifer.A representative for New York-based Tiger Global declined to comment. The firm manages about $50 billion, with roughly half in its hedge fund business and the rest in its venture capital unit.Goldman’s asset-management division, with $8 billion of annual revenue, is a critical focus for Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, who hopes to rake in more client assets to generate a steady stream of fee income for the bank. That and the consumer business are two new strategic projects that the bank has hoped will grow fast enough for it to reduce reliance on the firm’s traditional strengths in investment banking and trading.Lane’s surprise move comes just a day after people with knowledge of the matter said that Omer Ismail, the head of Goldman’s consumer bank, is leaving to run Walmart Inc.’s fledgling financial-technology startup. Ismail will bring along David Stark, who helped ink Goldman’s partnership with Apple Inc. and oversaw its tie-ups with JetBlue Airways Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.Goldman in September shuffled business lines and announced a raft of management changes, including that Lane and Salisbury would lead the combined asset-management and merchant bank. Lane previously ran the investment-management group, which also included Goldman’s consumer and wealth operations.Tiger Global assets have soared over the years, and its performance has been consistently strong. The hedge fund returned 48% last year alone. Coleman topped Bloomberg’s list of the top-earning hedge fund managers in 2020.(Updates with Tiger investor letter starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Countries urge drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. The factories are all still awaiting responses.

  • Kentucky Sheriff Uses Front-End Loader to Carry Trapped Motorist Out of Floodwater

    A Kentucky sheriff used a tractor with a front-end loader to assist with a rescue after four adults and a toddler were trapped in a vehicle stuck in floodwater on Sunday, February 28, the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office said.The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was trapped near Stamper Branch in Wolfe County, which was under a flash flood warning following heavy rain.The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department said it had rescued three of the adults and the 17-month-old child, but also called in the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the rescue. A Hazel Green firefighter said the remaining trapped adult was a woman who was having a seizure.Wolfe County Sheriff Chris Carson rescued the woman by getting her into the tractor’s bucket and ferrying her to safety, the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department said.Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department said paramedics checked on the individuals and they were “just fine” following the rescue. Credit: Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • 2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

    An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the U.S. Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, failed to convince U.S. officials and courts to block their extradition to Japan, where they will be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in 2019 while the former auto titan was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. The Massachusetts men, who have been locked up at a suburban Boston jail since their arrest in May, were handed over to Japanese officials early Monday, said one of their attorneys, Paul Kelly.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election-conspiracy-theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh transferred to second hospital in ambulance

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to another hospital by ambulance where he will undergo tests for an pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was taken from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital at 11.15am on Monday morning. Buckingham Palace said doctors would continue to treat him for an infection but would also "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition". "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," it said. In 2011, the Duke received treatment for a blocked coronary artery after suffering chest pains. A "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" was performed, which was said to have given him a new lease of life. The Duke was carefully shielded as he left the private King Edward VII hospital in Central London. Large umbrellas were used as a protective screen as he was transferred into a waiting ambulance (below).

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Penal Colony No. 2 'breaks people': Inside the prison where Alexei Navalny has been sent

    The penal colony where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to serve his two-year sentence is "one of the worst" in Russia, former inmates and prisoners rights groups have said. Mr Navalny was reported to have arrived at penal colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, three hours outside Moscow, on Sunday. Transfers of inmates within Russia's penitentiary system can take days or weeks and relatives often only discover the whereabouts of a prisoner after he or she has arrived at a prison. Mr Navalny’s arrival has not yet been confirmed by his legal team and he could be moved again. Former inmates of colony No 2 told the Telegraph that if Mr Navalny stays at the prison he will be subjected to a combination of intense isolation and gruelling psychological and physical pressure designed to mentally destroy him. “It’s one of the worst colonies in Russia. Former inmates are afraid to speak out about the conditions because they risk repercussions after they leave the prison,” said Ruslan Vakhapov, a human rights activist who specialises in defending prisoners for local NGO Jailed Russia. “Navalny will probably be isolated from the outside world and other prisoners will be prevented from talking to him,” Mr Vakhapov said. Prisoners face abuse by prison guards if they violate a strict schedule, he said, while the colony administration encourages prisoners to control and monitor other inmates. “There are no rights for prisoners in Russia,” Mr Vakhapov said. “Navalny faces immense pressure that can psychologically weaken him, but I think the administration will be afraid of using physical force on him. It could damage their reputation completely,'' he added.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • Hundreds protest outside Hong Kong court over trial of nearly 50 pro-democracy activists

    Protest slogans rang out as hundreds of people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday in support of 47 pro-democracy activists in the dock, the biggest demonstration the city has seen in months. The defendants, who include former opposition politicians and prominent young activists, were arrested in January and charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion. They are the largest group of people to be prosecuted so far under China's sweeping new national security law. The cases are a crushing blow to the city’s pro-democracy movement, with almost all key opposition figures now either facing charges, in jail or in exile. If found guilty, the defendants would face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. A further eight opposition figures who were initially arrested along with them remain on bail. Hundreds of supporters queued to get inside the court, with some chanting “Release all political prisoners” and “Liberate Hong Kong” - a protest slogan that is now banned in Hong Kong. Many wore black in keeping with the massive protest movement that erupted in 2019 against Communist Party rule.

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life

  • Hungarians bake to keep ambulance crews going

    Eszter Harmath has sparked a baking movement across Hungary: making tasty treats for ambulance workersShe started a Facebook group called 'My Quarantine Kitchen' 'MY QUARANTINE KITCHEN' FOUNDER, ESZTER HARMATH, SAYING:"I called my former classmate who is now an ambulance officer telling her that I was thinking how I could help ambulance workers during the pre-Christmas period. Before I could finish she said 'oh we would love some cakes'. They often do rounds dressed in full protective gear and they can hardly sit down to eat in a normal way but the cakes are something they can take with them for the road."

  • Protesters, police at Hong Kong subversion hearing

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday (March 1) for the hearing of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed.Protesters chanted slogans. Many wore black, the color associated with the 2019 anti-government protests. And some raised the three-finger salute that has become the symbol of protest against authoritarian rule in Myanmar. The activists inside are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial "primary election" last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.Critics say that’s a clear sign that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed a national security law last June.Since the legislation was imposed, some elected legislators have been disqualified, scores of activists arrested and others have fled overseas.Ivy Chan supports the pro-democracy movement: "This group of people are our allies who fight for democracy and freedom. There is nothing else we can do so we queue here to let everyone know that we are still here. Hongkongers cannot be defeated, we will continue to fight on."The activists were charged on Sunday (February 28) under the law which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the 47 to be released immediately. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab described the charges as "deeply disturbing."

  • White nationalists are once again using Christian symbols to spread hate

    White nationalists across the U.S. are using Christian symbols to spread a message of hate and violence, experts warn. Pastors are pushing back.

  • Russia launches satellite to monitor climate in Arctic

    The Arctic has warmed more than twice as fast as the global average over the last three decades and Moscow is seeking to develop the energy-rich region, investing in the Northern Sea Route for shipping across its long northern flank as ice melts.The satellite successfully reached its intended orbit after being launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome by a Soyuz rocket, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, said in a post on Twitter.The Arktika-M will have a highly elliptical orbit that passes high over northern latitudes allowing it to monitor northern regions for lengthy periods before it loops back down under Earth.At the right orbit, the satellite will be able to monitor and take images every 15-30 minutes of the Arctic, which can't be continuously observed by satellites that orbit above the Earth's equator, Roscosmos said.The satellite will also be able to retransmit distress signals from ships, aircraft or people in remote areas as part of the international Cospas-Sarsat satellite-based search and rescue program, Roscosmos said.

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • New Zealand's Auckland starts second COVID-19 lockdown this month

    Exactly a year after New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus case, the biggest city of Auckland woke on Sunday to a second lockdown this month, as authorities try to rein in a cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown of a population of nearly 2 million, announced late on Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was prompted by the case of a person who had been infectious for a week but not in isolation. "It is more than likely there will be additional cases in the community," Ardern told a televised news conference, although no new cases were recorded on Sunday.