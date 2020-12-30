Swiss canton says person died after COVID-19 shot, unclear if there is a link

ZURICH (Reuters) -A Swiss person who was among the first in the country to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 shot later died, officials in the canton of Lucerne said on Wednesday, though they did not indicate whether the death was related to the inoculation.

"We are aware of the case," a spokesperson said, adding the matter had been referred to Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic.

The canton did not release details including the time that elapsed between when the person received the shot and when the death occurred.

Lucerne was the site of the first vaccinations in Switzerland beginning last week, with a shot from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech given primarily to elderly people. Switzerland has received 107,000 vaccine doses, so far, and expects to get 250,000 per month starting next year.

Swissmedic could not immediately be reached for comment.

An email and phone call to Pfizer were not immediately returned.

Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is the only vaccine approved, so far, in Switzerland. It was approved on an emergency basis in the United States and Britain, and has won conditional marketing approval in the European Union after clinical trials in tens of thousands of people in which no significant safety issues emerged.

Millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered by now around the world. Several people have suffered allergic reactions following shots from Pfizer/BioNTech as well as from Moderna Inc, though those incidents were resolved quickly.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)