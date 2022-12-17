Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp

·2 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse needs to execute its revamp successfully and end a string of negative headlines from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview aired on Saturday.

Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to raise capital, slash its workforce and focus even more on its flagship wealth management franchise while scaling back volatile investment banking after a string of losses and risk-management failures.

It said this month the turnaround was well under way after completing a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.3 billion) capital hike.

"It is clear that such a reorganisation of the bank, the reorientation of the business model, is not something that can be done overnight. It takes time, it is a big challenge for the management and employees of Credit Suisse," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF in an interview.

He reiterated that the successful capital increase was a "milestone" in the bank's revamp that reduced risk and was positive for the stability of the Swiss financial sector.

Asked if he was sleeping more easily, he said:

"Of course we know that Credit Suisse is in an important transformation process, it is not something that can happen by itself, it requires the full concentration of the management of Credit Suisse, but it is important that they now consistently implement the announced strategy and that it goes in the right direction."

On other subjects, Jordan played down prospects that the SNB would make payouts to federal and regional governments next year.

The SNB lost 142.2 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of 2022 as rising interest rates and the stronger Swiss franc slashed the value of foreign investments.

"It almost has to be a miracle" for payouts to take place, Jordan said. "The development we have in the fourth quarter does not indicate that the probability is enormous. A lot can still happen but we have to be realistic."

($1 = 0.9335 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • ZKB not poaching Credit Suisse clients - CEO in paper

    Zuercher Kantonalbank is not trying to poach clients from embattled Credit Suisse, the state-backed cantonal bank's chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. Amid a social media storm that sparked unfounded speculation about its stability, Credit Suisse reported sharp outflows in October as wealthy clients moved assets elsewhere, although its chairman has said the situation has since stabilised. ZKB CEO Urs Baumann told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung his bank was not actively approaching Credit Suisse clients and said ZKB was not using its state backing as a marketing tool amid such market jitters.

  • CSW Industrials Adopts New $100M Stock Buyback; Boosts Credit Facility

    CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) Board of Directors has authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program, replacing the existing $100 million program. Under the company's prior programs, it has repurchased 1.9 million shares to date. Under the newly authorized program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Board of Directors has established an expiration date of December 31, 2024, to complete the repurchase program. CS

  • Credit Suisse and BNP Cited by US for Issues in Living Wills

    (Bloomberg) -- American bank regulators found issues with the roadmaps drafted by Credit Suisse Group AG and BNP Paribas SA on how their US operations could be wound down after a meltdown.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Pro

  • Possible bearish signals as Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders disposed of US$5.5m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Analog Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADI ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the...

  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 82%

    A look at the shareholders of BlackRock, Inc. ( NYSE:BLK ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • China to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy - state media

    China will maintain reasonably ample liquidity in financial markets while better serving needs from the real economy next year, state media quoted a vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) as saying on Saturday. Monetary policy in 2023 will ensure sufficient amount of liquidity and the structure will be accurate to aid key sectors, PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said. At the same forum, Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said China will also implement a proactive fiscal policy next year, setting a reasonable deficit ratio and the size of local government special bonds.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise

    U.S. stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession. Equities have been staggered since the U.S. central bank's decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), as expected.

  • New York City REIT Inc: From $13 to $1.85 In Less Than 12 Months

    New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE: NYC) slumped to even lower lows this week and now trades below $2 after going for $13 as recently as April. Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have had a challenging year with the Federal Reserve steadily taking interest rates higher. Few, however, have experienced the relentless selling of this REIT. New York City REIT invests in properties in all five boroughs of the Big Apple, but most of the portfolio is concentrated in Manhattan. Funds from operations

  • Turnout Low So Far as Tunisia Votes for a ‘Dummy’ Parliament

    (Bloomberg) -- After sending in tanks to shutter Tunisia’s last parliament, the leader of a nation once seen as the Arab world’s most progressive democracy is taking no chances in the vote for its successor.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Wi

  • Social media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages

    The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. The nationwide protests were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, for wearing "inappropriate attire”. Iran's oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.

  • Why aren’t feminists here backing brave woman-led Iranians? We need to show up

    Instead of hiding their inhumanity, they advertised it, publishing a montage of gory images of the young man’s execution, writes Melinda Henneberger | Opinion

  • Investors in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) have made a splendid return of 150% over the past five years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if...

  • Charge dismissed against Groveport man in alleged Pataskala home invasion

    A felony charge was dismissed against a Groveport man accused in a Pataskala home invasion last month.

  • Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Vermont

    Check out the top public and private golf courses in Vermont.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are Argentines such ardent World Cup fans?

    Argentina arguably has the World Cup's most fervent fans, known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. The country's history of success at the World Cup - champions in 1978 and 1986, and runners-up three times - is rivaled by few. This fervor will only grow as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against defending champion France in Sunday's final in Qatar.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) By 37%?

    Does the December share price for The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Two-Year CDs Are a Secret Goldmine Right Now, Here’s Why

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) are timed deposit accounts that reward you for keeping your money locked up in a bank or credit union for a set period. Banks usually offer higher APYs on CDs than other savings accounts to leave funds untouched. Generally, the longer the CD term, the higher the interest rate on the CD […]

  • Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody

    In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research. Binance, the industry leading centralized crypto exchange, in particular has seen a significant drawdown in funds.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • This is the only stock market prediction for 2023 that you need to know

    Oh, some strategists will claim victory for saying the stock market (SPX) would be down in 2022 or that Treasury bonds (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) would have yields north of 3%. If that sounds far-fetched with the Dow Jones Industrial Average standing at roughly 33,500 — and down about 8% since the start of the year — consider that the prognostication was made in 1995 with the index hovering around 4,500.