Swiss City of Lugano to Make Bitcoin and Tether 'De Facto' Legal Tender

Akos Stiller
Stephen Alpher
·1 min read

Aiming to make Lugano Europe's Bitcoin capital, the city has partnered with stablecoin issuer Tether to establish bitcoin, Tether, and Lugano's own LVGA Points token as essentially legal tender in the city.

The move goes far beyond the actions of a number of other Swiss localities which for some time have been accepting crypto for tax payments. Somewhat similar to the country of El Salvador, Lugano - in addition to allowing crypto for taxes - is aiming to have all of its businesses seamlessly use crypto for everyday transactions (in El Salvador, only bitcoin qualifies).

Tether is describing this as a "de facto" legalization, as the franc will surely remain the actual legal tender in Lugano and elsewhere in Switzerland.

Also announced at Thursday's event, dubbed Plan B, were plans for the Bitcoin World Forum to be held in Lugano, October 26-28.

Switzerland's ninth-largest city with a population just over 62,000, Lugano is in the Italian-speaking southern portion of the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Google mandates workers back to Silicon Valley, other offices from April 4

    Alphabet Inc's Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its U.S., U.K. and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID-19 concerns. An internal email on Wednesday seen by Reuters told employees in the San Francisco Bay Area that "advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases we continue to see and the improved safety measures we have implemented ... now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week." Google joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office.

  • Top 4 Cryptocurrencies To Consider Buying in March

    The cryptocurrency market has always been volatile, but 2022 has been the Wild West. Between fears of rising interest rates, high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, risk assets in general...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.

  • Is Bitcoin’s Counter-trend Rally Still on Track?

    The cryptocurrency will need to hold $41425 to allow for more upside, as a break below $40K from current levels can still provide fuel for a drop to $28100-31760 before a more meaningful rally kicks in.

  • Evmos Looks to Jump-Start Ethereum–Cosmos Interoperability With Airdrop, Mainnet Launch

    On Wednesday, Evmos announced the launch of its namesake plan to merge the best of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with the Cosmos-based Inter‑Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. Evmos had been slated for a Feb. 28 launch, but was delayed “to guarantee a smooth launch.” EVM-compatible environments are popular among developers on alternative layer 1 blockchains because they allow teams to easily port over implementations of protocols that are already running on Ethereum.

  • Google Tells Employees to Return to Offices Starting in April

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is asking employees in the San Francisco Bay Area to work in their offices three days a week starting in April, marking its first return to campuses since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussia Insists Invasion Going to Plan: Ukraine UpdateResignation Sets In as Russians Face T

  • Google disables user-submitted Maps placements in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Users claim Maps is being used by the Russian military to coordinate air strikes.

  • 4 Top Web 3 Tokens to Watch

    If NFTs and cryptocurrency were the buzzwords for 2021, then 2022 may turn out to be the year of Web 3. Rather than big companies acting as intermediaries when we surf the web or post on social media, Web 3 puts individuals in the driving seat. It might be spent surfing the net, contributing to communities on social media, playing games, or a myriad of other activities.

  • Samson Mow Exits Blockstream to Focus on Nation-State Bitcoin Adoption

    With Infinite Fleet close to the beta stage, Mow said he will also divert more attention to his gaming company Pixelmatic.

  • Biden administration considering sanctions on Russia’s internet access, congressman says

    A Democratic congressman is pushing for curtailing Russia's access to the internet, saying that in recent days he has discussed that action against Vladimir Putin's country with senior members of the Biden administration.

  • Why Russia Hasn't Launched Major Cyber Attacks Since the Invasion of Ukraine

    In the relatively short and rapidly evolving history of cyber conflict, perhaps nothing has been established with greater certainty and more widely accepted than the idea that Russia has significant cyber capabilities and isn’t afraid to use them—especially on Ukraine. In 2015, Russian government hackers breached the Ukrainian power grid, leading to widespread outages. In 2017, Russia deployed the notorious NotPetya malware via Ukrainian accounting software and the virus quickly spread across the globe costing businesses billions of dollars in damage and disruption.

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing for Vaccinated Retail Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to begin testing vaccinated retail staff twice a week for Covid-19, a step toward dropping its mask requirement for employees.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussia Insists Invasion Going to Plan: Ukraine UpdateResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityThe company announced the pla

  • Google Has News That May Spark a Debate Among Its Workers

    Covid variants -- delta and then later omicron -- both played spoil sport and kept workers scattered and some burnt out with coronavirus fatigue. Tech giant Google on Wednesday reportedly told staffers in its U.S. offices, including its Mountain View California-based headquarters, to return to the office next month, starting April 4. "Our hybrid model balances the best of being together in person and being anywhere—where teams can intentionally come together to collaborate and connect in the office, and spend the other days working from wherever best suits their needs," Google Vice President of Global Benefits John Casey told employees as reported by the Journal.

  • Army of cyber hackers rise up to back Ukraine

    An army of volunteer hackers is rising up in cyberspace to defend Ukraine, though internet specialists are calling on geeks and other "hacktivists" to stay out of a potentially very dangerous computer war.

  • Snapchat pauses ads in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

    It's also halting ad sales in Russia and Belarus.

  • Big Tech Begins Restricting Russian State Media Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are restricting state-owned Russian media channels ahead of a likely European Union ban, aiming to curtail propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussia Insists Invasion Going to Plan: Ukraine UpdateResignation Sets In as Russians Face Thei

  • DirecTV Is the Latest TV Platform to Drop Russia’s RT

    DirecTV is removing the Russia-owned TV outlet from its satellite and fiber TV networks. The move comes a day after Roku cut ties with RT.

  • DirecTV plans to drop Russia's RT America from lineup

    "In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year's contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," DirecTV, about 70% of which is owned by AT&T, said in a statement to Reuters. A DirecTV spokesman said the company has been reviewing programmers in its lineup where contracts are set to expire this year, and was already re-assessing the value RT America brings to its broader customer base. DirecTV found it necessary to remove the network following the devastating events in Ukraine, the spokesman added.

  • Ukraine creates 'IT army' of civilians to hack Russian websites, 'fight on the cyber front'

    Ukraine is creating a volunteer "IT army" to hack Russian websites after facing a series malware and denial of service attacks.

  • Polkadot Decoded 2022: 4 Locations, 3 Continents, 2 Days in June, 1 Awesome Experience

    Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Polkadot is excited to announce plans to host a landmark live event in four separate locations across three continents over two days at the end of June.PolkadotTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/115540_0d7415c5a4610a3a_001full.jpgThe network's flagship annual summit, Polkadot Decoded, has previously been held as an online-only experience due to pandemic measures.In the meantime,